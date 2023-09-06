SureStart® (Reg. No. L10385)
Have you heard about our systemic suspension emulsion herbicide for the pre- and early post-emergence control of annual broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in maize?
SureStart® (Reg. No. L10385) herbicide can be applied from pre-plant through early post-emergence, providing growers with the flexibility to overcome unexpected delays at application.
KEY ATTRIBUTES AND ADVANTAGES
- Tank-mix and compatible with glyphosate (refer to label).
- Provides dependable, broad-spectrum control of grasses and broadleaf weeds (as listed on the label including herbicide-resistant species).
- Manages weeds that are tolerant or resistant to glyphosate.
- Available in a convenient premix formulation designed at the optimum use rate for protecting herbicide-tolerant maize.
- Can be used in atrazine-restricted areas for effective weed
- Effective in all tillage systems.
To find out more about this Crop Protection innovation from Corteva, please visit our website – https://www.corteva.co.za/products-and-solutions/crop-protection/surestart.html
