Have you heard about our systemic suspension emulsion herbicide for the pre- and early post-emergence control of annual broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in maize?

SureStart® (Reg. No. L10385) herbicide can be applied from pre-plant through early post-emergence, providing growers with the flexibility to overcome unexpected delays at application.

KEY ATTRIBUTES AND ADVANTAGES

Tank-mix and compatible with glyphosate (refer to label).

Provides dependable, broad-spectrum control of grasses and broadleaf weeds (as listed on the label including herbicide-resistant species).

Manages weeds that are tolerant or resistant to glyphosate.

Available in a convenient premix formulation designed at the optimum use rate for protecting herbicide-tolerant maize.

Can be used in atrazine-restricted areas for effective weed

Effective in all tillage systems.

