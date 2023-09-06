Categories: Articles, Crop production, Crop protection, NewsPublished On: 6th September 2023

SureStart® (Reg. No. L10385)

Have you heard about our systemic suspension emulsion herbicide for the pre- and early post-emergence control of annual broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in maize?

SureStart® (Reg. No. L10385) herbicide can be applied from pre-plant through early post-emergence, providing growers with the flexibility to overcome unexpected delays at application.

KEY ATTRIBUTES AND ADVANTAGES

  • Tank-mix and compatible with glyphosate (refer to label).
  • Provides dependable, broad-spectrum control of grasses and broadleaf weeds (as listed on the label including herbicide-resistant species).
  • Manages weeds that are tolerant or resistant to glyphosate.
  • Available in a convenient premix formulation designed at the optimum use rate for protecting herbicide-tolerant maize.
  • Can be used in atrazine-restricted areas for effective weed
  • Effective in all tillage systems.

To find out more about this Crop Protection innovation from Corteva, please visit our website – https://www.corteva.co.za/products-and-solutions/crop-protection/surestart.html 

Benine Ackermann
Specialist Writer
