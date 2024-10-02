Standard Bank launches the 7th edition of its Finance and Farm Management textbook, contributing to skills development in Agriculture

Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 October 2024 – Standard Bank has announced the launch of the highly anticipated 7th edition of its Finance and Farm Management textbook, reinforcing its commitment to agricultural education and innovation. This landmark edition, which has been a cornerstone of agricultural studies for over four decades, arrives at a critical juncture for global farming.

The 7th edition includes new chapters such as smart farming, legislation in the South African context, as well as Human Resource management in agriculture. It has been updated to ensure that the next generation of farmers is prepared to meet the demands of modern agriculture, from climate resilience, to navigating complex trade agreements. In an era of climate volatility and food security challenges, Standard Bank’s investment in agricultural education through this comprehensive textbook aims to equip the next generation of farmers with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving environment.

“Our investment in agricultural academia is not just about teaching today’s students; it’s about building a resilient, sustainable agricultural sector for the future,” said Brendan Jacobs, Brendan Jacobs, Head of Agriculture for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa. “The Finance and Farm Management” textbook has been updated to ensure that the next generation of farmers is prepared to meet the demands of modern agriculture and ensure that that agribusinesses continue to thrive. We at Standard Bank are leveraging our expertise, infrastructure, and footprint to enable access to the knowledge tools that the sector needs to thrive. We consider ourselves to be more than a bank – but rather a key partner in the sector as we purposely play a key role in initiatives that drive change within the sector.”

The latest edition reflects the dynamic shifts within the agricultural sector, including the rise of sustainable farming, the importance of digitisation, and the need for climate resilience. It also covers critical developments in African trade, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of both local and global market dynamics. For over 43 years, the Finance and Farm Management textbook has played a pivotal role in shaping the agricultural academic landscape. Initially a practical guide for farmers, it has evolved into an essential knowledge resource that is prescribed at major institutions, including the University of the Free State, University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch University, University of South Africa, and the Fort Hare University.

The idea for the book came about in response to research which found that there was little published material available on the financial management of farming operations. Standard Bank recognised that there was a real need and subsequently compiled the book as a service to the farming community. the bank believed that the book would also benefit students of agriculture at universities, colleges and schools, as part of its commitment to partner with the sector for its growth through tailored solutions.

The textbook has consistently provided emerging farmers and agricultural students with the practical tools needed to navigate the complexities of farm management and agricultural finance.

The textbook is a key element in Standard Bank’s broader strategy of supporting agricultural education at the higher-educational level. Out of approximately 5000 Agricultural Science graduates per annum, about 1,503 are Agricultural Economics and Agricultural Management students. These statistics are important to the bank as this is where it builds the pipeline of future agricultural specialists.

In addition to the textbook, the Standard Bank Agriculture Academy, launched in April 2024, equips the bank’s staff with specialised skills to better support agricultural clients. The Academy’s first cohort includes 30 students, 16 from across Africa and 14 from South Africa, who are being trained to provide better services to the agricultural sector, with a focus on empowering agricultural communities and contributing to sustainable growth across the continent.

“Standard Bank’s commitment to nurturing future farmers goes beyond education. Through its Agribusiness Transformation Programme, in partnership with the University of the Free State and the Department of Agriculture, we have supported over 125 black emerging farmers in the Northern Cape and Free State regions. This programme leverages existing expertise, skills, and infrastructure to help emerging farmers contribute to the transformation and economic viability of South Africa’s agricultural sector”, adds Jacobs.

With South Africa’s well documented structural constraints in the sphere of education, Standard Bank’s intervention in this regard leads to long-term sustainability. Further, by equipping future farmers with the knowledge and the right tools strategically positions the agricultural sector for sustained growth in what can be financial, environmental, and operational impediments.