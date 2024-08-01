Stafix: Keeping an eye on you perimeter is a breeze with JVA Perimeter Patrol 6

Stafix Electric Fence and Security Centres, the South African distributor of the JVA Security electric fence range of energisers and monitoring systems, also provides users with the latest JVA Perimeter Patrol 6 software packages for standalone and piggyback electric security fence solutions.

Perimeter Patrol 6 adds PC connectivity, communications and control to your security electric fence, giving you the peace of mind that comes from being able to check that your fence is working wherever you are.

All systems are capable of customised event logging, making it a valuable tool for monitoring security guards’ vigilance, alarm conditions, the voltage status of the fence lines, the battery condition status, gates’ status, Roboguard wireless beams, CCTV recording devices from cameras and any other devices that may be included in the system and which need immediate attention from the active guards.

Starting with the JVA Mimic Perimeter Patrol panel, a plug-and-play package that interfaces with an existing JVA network system and provides a geographical layout on a single screen; to the JVA Perimeter Patrol 6 software packages, which add PC connectivity, TCP/IP communications, SQL database, and client/server options, these products provide solutions for virtually all challenges.

JVA also provides a High-Level Integration program (HLI), which, in conjunction with a JVA TCP/IP module, allows users to take control of multiple Perimeter Patrol sites from virtually anywhere in the world. The HLI system allows one to customise, monitor and control JVA security electric fence systems from within one’s own environment, with the software connecting to the JVA Perimeter Patrol over an encrypted TCP/IP connection.

The JVA Perimeter Patrol 6 software package currently provides integration with the following platforms:

All JVA energisers and monitors

Roboguard

Dahua Technology CCTV

Cathexis VMS platform

Vumacam

IDS intrusion systems

Paradox security systems

Olarm

Todaair wireless networking