Six-wheel conversion now available on the Ford Ranger!

Ulterio Motiv, the newly launched sister company of respected armouring establishment, SVI Engineering, has launched its most affordable product to date, this time based on one of the best-selling bakkies in South Africa – Ford’s Ranger.

As has been the case with the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 6×4 and 6×6 applications, the Ford Ranger 6×4 is aimed at not only tackling extreme terrains and being able to carry heavy loads, but the passengers will now be able to do so in the relative luxury and comfort that is associated with Ford’s Ranger model line-up.

The Product

The product has been designed, developed and homologated to be able to carry an increased capacity leading to a maximum GVM of 4500 kg. This means a total payload of more than 2000 kg (model dependant) is now possible. Drivers will have to be in the possession of a C1 licence, the old code 10 licence.

The base 6×4 chassis is supplied to individuals or companies that manufacture their own loading bin, closed canopy or any other design whether for camping, or for example, emergency services. Ultimately this new 6×4 chassis is a blank canvas for the potential end user. More importantly, all the comfort, luxury and safety systems from the original Ranger remains once the conversion has been completed.

Following the conversion, Ulterio Motiv can also manufacture the custom drop-side load bin. It is 1.6 metres wide, and 2.5 metres long as shown in the pictures. These are the interior dimensions.

Technical details

The standard Ford chassis is extended to cater for the extra length needed to add the non-driven third axle. This load-carrying axle does not impact on the standard Ford drivetrain and the 4×4 system, with the differential-lock which is still in place.

The rear suspension setup works on the principle of a bogie system that results in the third axle carrying around 40% of the rear mass with the middle (driven) axle around 60% of the rear mass. This provides the driven axle with more grip because of the higher contact force between the driven wheels and the road surface improving traction.

The braking system has been upgraded by adding a disc-brake setup to the third axle which also benefits from the standard Ford ABS system.

The scope of product possibilities is widened by the fact that any Ford Ranger 4×4 from the current generation can be converted including the single-, extended or double-cab variants.

Cost and build time

6×4 Ford Ranger conversion R265,000 ex VAT

The cost excludes the supply of the base vehicle, drop-side load bin and any additional optional extras. Ulterio Motiv’s 6×4 conversion of the Ford Ranger (single-, extended- or double-cab) requires a project build time of six weeks.

The company

Ulterio Motiv is a sister company of SVI Engineering and focusses on building unique concepts for specialist buyers. Founded in 2022, Ulterio Motiv is channelling its resources into technology and innovative design to deliver exceptional and thrilling products tailored specifically for buyers with distinctive requirements.

There are more exciting products in the pipeline so watch this space!