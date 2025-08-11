Luxury meets power in the all-new Omoda C9 PHEV

666 words

Luxury is defined as comfort and elegance: The new Omoda C9 PHEV takes luxury to a whole new level. From the first sight the powerful Omoda C9 PHEV just screams sophistication, inside you’ll find yourself transported to a whole new futuristic world. Where every comfort is catered for and next generation technology ensures that every driving experience is an adventure on its own.

The new Omoda C9 PHEV is an eye-catching luxury plug-in SUV that combines the efficiency of an electric vehicle with the convenience of a petrol model.

The look of luxury

The Omoda C9 PHEV comes with a high-spec Explore trim which includes a distinctive diamond-shaped grille and

bold LED headlamps and taillights. It is fitted with sleek 20-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers that effortlessly add an extra sporty look to the vehicle. Soak up the sky with the panoramic sunroof, all while rear passengers enjoy

discreet comfort behind privacy glass. You can choose between Cosmic Black, Meteorite Grey, Quantum Grey, and Moonlight White, which can be paired with a distinctive two-tone black roof.

Drive in comfort

Step into a new way of comfort with the Omoda C9 PHEV’s black/ white Nappa leather seats that are not only stunning but also heated and ventilated. For those cold winter mornings, you can look forward to a cosy heated steering wheel and heated or cooled armrest storage. Passengers in the back are not left out, because everyone needs to be treated to luxury. The back seats are also heated, ventilated and electronically adjustable. Party in the front and business in the back with dual-zone climate control with rear controls.

From the intelligent voice command to the 12,3-inch digital display, this Omoda is packed with features to handle everything from navigation to entertainment. Enjoy your favourite tunes with a 12-speaker Sony sound system and keep your phone battery at 100% with the 50 W wireless charging pad. No one is excluded in this Omoda, which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Start your drive remotely, step in with push-button ease, and let the power tailgate reveal a spacious 660 litres of room in the boot, which can be stretched to 1783 litres when the rear seats are folded.

Powered to suit you

The Omoda C9 PHEV is not just about comfort but also packs a powerful punch. The combination of the three electric motors and 1,5-litre turbo petrol engine combines to give you formidable 440 kW power and 915 Nm of torque. With all that power the Omoda C9 PHEV is still designed to keep your coin in your pocket with a pure electric range of up to 150 km and a combined range of 1100 and more kilometres. Even when using the combined cycle, the Omoda C9 PHEV only uses 1,4 l/100 km when fully charged. No need to worry about running out of charge with a 30 to 80% fast charge in only 25 minutes (70 kW DC) and a full charge in 5,5 hours with the home wall box.

Get ready for a safe drive

If you thought that, was it, the Omoda C9 PHEV still has some extra surprises with safety and driver assistance to ensure you not only enjoy the ride but get there safe as well. From Adaptive Cruise Control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure prevention to a 540° surround view camera, rear cross-traffic alert and bake. This vehicle comes with multiple airbags including driver knee and bolster airbags. If you are thinking of taking the electric route, Omoda is the perfect car for you. Packed with jaw-dropping features, a powerful engine and all the assistance you need to take you and your family to your next adventure destination.

Omoda/Jaecoo Alberton recently celebrated the launch of this magnificent new vehicle by inviting all their clients and the community to experience this luxury for themselves. If you are interested in the Omoda C9 PHEV you can visit their website at www.omodajaecooalberton.co.za.