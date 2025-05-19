Rain, mud and a true bushveld adventure: 2 days video filming in the wild with the Mahindra Scorpio N at Swaelkrans

“When we packed our cameras and gear for a two-day video shoot at Swaelkrans Hunting Safari, we expected a few bumps in the road — but we didn’t expect to be tested by some of the wettest terrain South Africa’s bushveld had seen in years,” says Quintus Grobler, Managing Director of JagLekker.

He adds: “The rainy season was in full swing. The sky had been pouring for weeks, turning game trails into rivers and roads into deep, sticky mud tracks. But that’s exactly where the Mahindra Scorpio N came alive.”

From camp to camp – Filming the Swaelkrans story

“Our video shoot took us deep into the heart of the farm — moving from one hunting camp to another, capturing the raw beauty of the land and the true spirit of South African hunting. We filmed the lodge, the rugged terrain, the campfire camaraderie, and the majestic game that roam these hills. But in between every cinematic moment was a real adventure: crossing rivers, climbing slippery hillsides, and powering through boggy sections that looked almost impassable,” Quintus says.

4XPLOR for more adventure

“The Scorpio N’s 4XPLOR terrain modes, especially the mud feature, helped us glide over what should have been showstoppers. The 187 mm ground clearance gave us the confidence to go where camera crews usually cannot. And the mechanical locking diff came in handy when we hit unexpected washouts and deep ruts between locations,” Quintus admitted.

Rainy season = Real South Africa

This wasn’t a glamour shoot — it was real, rugged, and 100% African.

Quintus says that the rain painted everything in a rich, vibrant green. The birds called across the valleys, the air was cool and fresh, and the game sightings were better than ever. “The highlights were the kudu, nyala, impala, and even sable were more active thanks to the softer ground and cool weather,” he adds.

The right ride for the real South Africa

“Over those two days, we didn’t just film a safari — we lived it. And without the Scorpio N, we would have missed half of it. It never faltered. It never complained. And it gave us a safe, powerful, and surprisingly refined base between shoots. This is the kind of vehicle that bridges the gap between bush adventure and modern comfort. We charged gear inside, kept everything dry, and never once worried about getting stuck. It made our shoot possible. Simple as that,” Quintus concludes.

For more information on the Mahindra Scorpio N, or to book a test drive, visit Mahindra Alberton’s website on mahindraalberton.com or contact them on (+27)87-803-1108.