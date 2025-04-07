Safety meets comfort in the FAW JH6 550

96 words

The JH6 550 truck from FAW is the perfect blend of safety and comfort. This truck has everything an operatator would need or want.

The JH6 550 comes standard with Lane Departure Warning (LDWS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Electronic Stability Controller (ESC), Electronic Braking System (EBS) Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and eight airbags to ensure your safety.

The cab is fitted with a rooftop aircon, built-in fridge, more than enough storage and touchscreen radio and camera displays among others. Check out the new FAW JH6 550 and see this amazing vehicle for yourself.