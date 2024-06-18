Categories: EnergyPublished On: 18th June 2024

Shell | Farming for the future

By 0 min read

Screenshot 2024-06-18 145853

Shell believes that agriculture is life, and they are committed to supporting farmers on their agricultural journey.

They recently had a table discussion at the latest NAMPO Harvest Day 2024, where they spoke about the Farm of the future and the role Shell plays. By investing in the latest technology, Shell is committed to job creation by training individuals to manage, service and develop these new technologies.

Visit their website, https://www.shell.co.za/ to learn more about the way Shell is helping farmers.

0
0
Views: 720 Comments on Shell | Farming for the future
Tags: ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

Shell reinforces commitment to sustainable agriculture at NAMPO 2024
Riken revolutionising water management with the PV580 solar pump inverter
Lighting Solutions for the Agricultural Sector
Cultivating efficiency, longevity, and cost-saving in one of South Africa’s most important industries
0
0