Seal leaking dams with Damit’s tried and trusted Dam Sealer

Damit Dam Sealer is a tried and trusted way to seal leaking earth dams or dam walls without having to empty out the water first.

Damit Dam Sealer was developed and introduced to the Australian market in 2006 and has been distributed by Aqua Plastech in South Africa since 2016 with great success stories.

In the past it was necessary to empty leaking earth dams before they could be repaired, this resulted in disruptions to operations and included costs including time wasted, expensive machinery, equipment and engineers. Not even mentioning the water wasted and possible damage to the environment.

Benefits of using Damit Dam Sealer:

Environmentally friendly

Safe for animals and fish

Affordable

Irrigation safe

Specific areas can be treated

Animal hoofs cannot damage the seal

Damit is a granule similar in size to sugar, this is evenly spread out over the surface of the water or worked into the soil. When activated by water the polymer turns into a very thin slime that mixes with the water and flows into all the porous gaps between the sand, clay and rock where it expands between 200-300 times within 4 to 5 days.

Aqua Plastech and Damit have been the world leaders in sealing earth dams since 2016, in 2020 Aqua Plastech was the first company in the world to seal an earth dam using drone technology at the Houghton Gold Course in Johannesburg, South Africa.

We quickly realized that the use of drones is limited when sealing large dams and another solution had to be found. The solution was to introduce our specialised aluminum boat that has been equipped with a fertiliser spreader mounted at the stern and guided using GPS and Garmin technology. This is a game changer as very large dams can be expertly treated by experienced and qualified personnel.

Aqua Plastech has an expert team including a Civil Engineer to assess earth dams and possible Damit application. Damit can also be financed through your local cooperative and can also be purchased online at Takealot or directly from Aqua Plastech.

Call 086 199 5036 or info@aquaplastech.co.za or visit our website www.damitdamsealer.co.za