Save time and labour in your kraal with Algar livestock handling systems

Managing livestock efficiently is key to running a successful farming operation. Every cattle farmer knows the challenges of moving, controlling, and working with livestock in the kraal. Algar livestock handling systems provides a solution that not only saves time but also reduces the need for manual labour, making your daily operations smoother and safer.

The sweep tub: Harnessing natural movements for easy handling

At the heart of the Algar system is the Sweep Tub, a circular crush that makes use of your cattle’s natural instincts. Cattle tend to move in circles when confined or being moved, and the Sweep Tub capitalises on this behaviour to guide them into the next stage of handling with minimal stress.

Featuring two gates that move together, the Sweep Tub gently and safely reduces the available space as cattle enter the crush, encouraging them to move in the desired direction without the need for excessive manpower or prodding. This streamlined process can significantly cut down on the time spent herding and managing animals into position.

6,4 m Adjustable alley: Keeping your livestock moving forward

The 6,4 m Adjustable Alley ensures smooth and controlled movement through your kraal. With its adjustable width, you can accommodate livestock of various sizes, from large bulls to calves, and prevent them from turning around in the crush. This eliminates the need for constant intervention to keep them moving in one direction.

Additionally, pairing the Alley with a back stop — which hangs from the top of the crush — stops cattle from moving backward. They move underneath it and when the cattle try to retreat, the back stop locks into place, holding them securely. Say goodbye to using poles or relying on extra hands to maintain control; this feature keeps your animals in place automatically, reducing your labour needs while increasing safety for both livestock and workers.

Bielie Box: Safe and efficient animal handling

Once your cattle have moved through the Alley, they enter the Bielie Box, a versatile working crate designed for effective and safe handling of individual animals. This piece of equipment comes equipped with a Neck Clamp and a sliding gate to isolate one animal at a time, ensuring precision and control.

The access gates on the Bielie Box allow you to perform essential tasks like branding, hoof care, injections, and other treatments with ease. By positioning the animal securely with a pole that pulls the body to one side, you can safely complete these tasks with lower risk to yourself or the animal.

For even more control, the Chin Lift — when paired with the Bielie Box — enables you to work on the animal’s head without the need for a nose tong. This means you can safely administer eye medicine, dehorn, or count teeth without stress or injury to the animal, all while reducing the number of hands required for the job.

Save time and labour with Algar

With Algar livestock handling systems, you can streamline your operations, ensuring your kraal runs more efficiently with less stress on both your team and your animals.

The Sweep Tub, 6,4 m Adjustable Alley, and Bielie Box work together to provide a system that reduces handling time, minimises labour requirements, and enhances safety.

By investing in a system designed around the natural behaviours of cattle and engineered for ease of use, you can focus on what matters most: the health and productivity of your herd. Time is money, and with Algar’s livestock handling system, you save both.

