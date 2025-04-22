SARO Agro, your one-stop agricultural shop in Zambia

1371 words

Farmers were astonished to see the extensive range of innovative solutions proudly displayed by SARO Agro Industrial Ltd during the recent 2025 AgriTech Expo Zambia. This range of equipment will surely support Zambia’s agricultural growth..

The expo, which was held at the GART Research Centre in Chisamba from 10 to 12 April, showcased innovative climate smart solutions to the increasingly challenging agricultural scene in the country.

SARO perfectly aligned with the theme, Where Agriculture Meets Innovation, with the displays of

energy generation and backup solutions;

solar systems designed for every need;

farm mechanisation including tractors and earthmoving equipment;

small-scale crop and food processing equipment suitable for small-scale farming; and

innovative water-saving irrigation solutions.

Generators

The 2,5 kVA to 5 kVA can be used in small shops, salons, barber shops, homes and the like. The larger ones can be used in processing plants, dairies, schools, hospitals and also in the mining industry.

“These generators are reliable; the bigger ones come with a one-year guarantee and the smaller ones with a six-month guarantee. “We also offer assessments, service and do installations and repair works for all the models we stock.”

Accordig to Kafula, the most popular generator is the 5 kVA Sarogen Silent Diesel genset, which is usually used for pumping water.

Small-scale farmers use the smaller and cheaper 2,5 and 3 kVA generators for pumping water, while bigger farmers also use the bigger Kirloskar Open Frame generator for this purpose, but it is also ideal for running cooling systems.

Solar systems

This include solar inverters for which packages can be designed using from 3 kVA and 5 kVA up to 15 kVA and 20 kVA.

The smaller inverters and batteries are suitable for farmers for powering lights, television, Wi-Fi and for phone charging. Bigger options using a 5 kVA inverter are suitable for farmers who would like, for instance, to use a submersible pump for irrigation.

“SARO does not just offer a package but first listens to your needs and requirements and explain to you what is possible, and what not, because many people tend to believe that solar can do everything, but they forget that there is a budget to be considered. We will hear you out and then give you the best possible option for your budget and your requirements. We will visit your site and suggest the best position for the panels.”

One of the most popular items sold by SARO is a low-pressure solar geyser with a capacity of 150 to 200 litres to provide hot water for homes.

Solar streetlights are also a popular item with municipalities and farmers for security purposes. SARO has supplied a number of city councils with 100-watt solar streetlights on 7 metre poles, which will provide light in a radius of about 12 to 15 metres.

These lights, which are also suitable for use on farms, are equipped with remote control and a motion-sensitive system that will automatically dim the lights but brighten up when someone approaches.

Among a number of projects designed and equipped by SARO, is the M’kango Golf View Lodge, which is powered by 300 kilowatt solar system.

Tractors and earthmoving equipment

Earthmoving equipment includes the Bull TLB, imported from India and fitted with a

Kirloskar engine. Bull also supplies front buckets that can be fitted onto Tafe tractors of different sizes.

SARO also stock Sinomach graders, bulldozers, excavators and compactors from China.

Tafe tractors from India range from 26,1 kW (35 hp) up to 74,5 kW (100 hp). These reliable tractors are perfectly suited to African conditions. The Discovery range is also imported from India.

Landini tractors, ranging from 37 kW (50 hp) to 67 kW (90 hp), are imported from Italy. These are available in a high-clear model specifically designed for spraying and ranging from 59,6 kW (80 hp) to 223,7 kW (300 hp).

Kubota, another high-quality tractor imported from Japan, is available in 63 kW (85 hp) and 70,8 kW (95 hp).

Small-scale equipment

Food processing equipment on offer includes a hammermill in electric models with a range of 11 kW and 18,6 kW. Only one Kirloskar diesel model is available.

Maize shellers include a smaller model suitable for small-scale farmers, and a bigger one that can do about 60 bags per hour.

A bean thrasher of Chinese manufacture can handle about 1 000 x 50 kg bags per hour.

Other equipment includes oil pressing machines in different sizes, and an electric oil purifier that can be changed to diesel power.

SARO’s extensive range also include feed pelletisers in different sizes, the smallest of which can process 90 to 120 kg per hour, a medium-sized one that can do 200 to 300 kg/hour, and a bigger one that does 400 to 500 kg/h. The latest addition to the range can handle 600 to 800 kg/h.

Still under feed processing, they have a feed mixer in three different sizes that respectively does from 200 kg/h, 500 and 1 500 kg/h. There is also a smaller portable feed mixer.

Some equipment is portable. These include a portable maize sheller that can do about 10x 50 kg bags per hour. There is also a mini rice dehuller and a portable mini maize sheller that can only do one 50 kg bag per hour. These are equipped with electric or diesel machines.

Also on offer is an electric-powered, single-phase peanut butter machine that can process 20 to 30 kg per hour and can be used inside the house.

Crop protection equipment includes different types of sprayers, including backpacks and mist blower sprayers, mini vegetable planters in different sizes, including ones that can plant a single, two or four rows at a time. A boom sprayer mounted on a wheelbarrow is also available.

Different types of motorbikes for fieldwork, namely offroad and on road models are available.

Land-preparation equipment includes a two-wheel, 10 kw (14 hp) Kirloskar tractor that can help prepare about one hectare of land per day for land that has been cultivated before. The newest addition is a battery-powered tractor.

Irrigation systems

The various irrigation systems include a mini centre pivot that is suitable for small-scale farmers who need to irrigate 2,5 ha of onions or other vegetables, is easy to operate as four people can push it around to irrigate that span of land over seven days.

There is also a rain gun available that can be operated with a 2 kW (3 hp) electrical or solar pump from a reservoir or tank to irrigate one to five hectares, depending on the number of guns you have.

Microjet systems that run from electrical or solar pumps are suitable for farmers with trees, whether bananas or macadamias.

Different drip irrigation systems, complete with tanks and fittings suitable for maize or vegetables, are also available.

For farmers with access to streams or rivers, there is a number of solar, electrical and diesel pumps that can be packaged to the requirements of the farmers. These pumps are available in different sizes that are installed to run from the water source to the irrigation system.

Different kinds of sprinklers systems are also available for the different needs of farmers, whether for sugar cane of maize. These systems are ideal for the bigger farmers as they can cover an area of 25 ha, targeting bigger farmers and are available with a pivot, Cane Master or traveling irrigation system.

All SARO representatives invited interested parties to visit any of their various stores throughout the country. In the words of Jacob James of the solar department: “We at SARO are here to help and to give you advice. We can design systems based on your requirements and your budget.”

Contact details

For more information, visit the SARO website at https://www.sarozambia.com/ for more information and contact details of the SARO centres all over the country.