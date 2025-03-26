SANY crush the competition with new product line

530 words

SANY South Africa has shown up in a big way with the introduction of their mobile crusher and screen line. While this line makes big promises it has already proven that it can stand up against the best in the South African market, not only meeting these promises but exceeding them.

For the past few years SANY has been focussing on bridging their equipment gap in the yellow metal market, identifying problem areas and creating solutions. The expansion of their product line saw them shifting their focus and venturing into the competitive South African market of mobile crushing and screening.

The first SANY SCIM1213RC6

The first SANY SCIM1213RC6 has been in operation locally at Marodew Plant and Services for almost a year.

Marodew specialises in the rental of mobile crushing and screening equipment, and the diesel-electric SANY SCIM1213RC6 have been used for coal and chrome applications.

While the mobile crusher line includes an electric model as well, the diesel-electric version can save you up to 20% of fuel costs.

The SCIM1213RC6 is efficient

The SCIM1213RC6 is built tough and has a crushing strength of more than 150 MPa and a max feeding size of 600 mm. While the processing capacity is 150 to 450 tonnes/h, Marodew has reportedly even crushed 500 tonnes/h with this machine.

When it comes to productivity, the SCIM1213RC6 more than delivers thanks to the double chamber structure and high-precision heavy-duty rotor. Equipped with independent pre-screening and an intelligent feeding system, the machine gets to work fast.

The SCIM1213RC6 has the crushing power you need and is fitted with a 371 kW Isuzu engine.

But is the pre- and post-screening processes that really gives that added benefit, sifting through material to remove fine material before the rest moves on to the crusher. At post-screening, the machine recirculates any oversize back into the process. The machine can easily be reconfigured to produce one single-sized finished product or two-sized finished products, allowing you the versatility you need in a machine like this.

The SCIM1213RC6 is reliable and cost-effective

Apart from being reliable and robust, the new SANY mobile crusher and screen line are here to save you time and money.

Due to the direct drive system, the separate power settings for traveling and work, an adaptive power-saving mode and an environmentally friendly spray and dust reduction system, this machine has low energy consumption.

Because this is a diesel-electric unit, it can be plugged into mains to save fuel costs. This feature makes it not only an economically friendly choice, but also an environmentally friendly one.

The SCIM1213RC6 is built on an excavator chassis and fitted with imported core components and wear-resistant parts. It comes with overload protection preventing excessive stress by shutting off the power when the load becomes too high.

It is easy use friendly and boasts a professional controller, touch screen control, one-click operation, and platform-based operation management.

When it comes to mobile crushing equipment, SANY has thrown their hat in the ring, proving that their equipment is reliable, efficient and cost effective.

