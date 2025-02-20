Rumax: Providing feed solutions since 1999

690 words

In the realm of modern livestock farming, the quality of feed directly influences animal health and productivity. Recognising this critical connection, Rumax has developed the Rumax 9 and Rumax 15 feed mixers. These machines are designed to meet the diverse needs of farmers, ensuring efficient and effective feed preparation.

A legacy of innovation

Founded in 1999 by Jaco Pieters, Rumax began its journey by producing hammer mills. Over the years, the company expanded its product line to include feed mixers, manure spreaders, and pelleting machines.

Today, Rumax stands as a trusted name among farmers, offering a comprehensive range of feed production equipment. The company’s commitment to quality and understanding of local farming challenges have positioned it as a leader in the industry.

The Rumax 9: versatility and efficiency

The Rumax 9 is a 9m³ Total Mixed Ration (TMR) mixer designed to handle various silage and roughage types, including entire round bales. Its robust construction and efficient cutting and mixing capabilities make it an invaluable asset for medium-sized farming operations.

Key features of the Rumax 9 include:

Dual auger system: Equipped with two mixing augers featuring serrated tempered steel blades, the Rumax 9 ensures rapid and thorough shredding and mixing of feed components.

Chain-driven mechanism: This design choice not only enhances durability but also reduces maintenance costs compared to gear-driven systems.

Power requirements: The mixer operates efficiently with a tractor power of approximately 45 kW, making it accessible for many farmers.

Feeding options: Farmers can choose between a chain-driven feeder or an auger system to dispense the mixed feed, offering flexibility to suit different feeding setups.

The Rumax 9’s design emphasises both performance and affordability. By opting for a chain-driven system, Rumax has managed to keep production costs in check, offering farmers a reliable mixer without the premium price tag associated with imported machinery.

The Rumax 15: power and capacity

For larger farming enterprises, the Rumax 15 offers a substantial 15m³ capacity, catering to operations that demand higher feed volumes. Like its smaller counterpart, the Rumax 15 is adept at processing all types of silage and roughage, including large round bales.

Notable features of the Rumax 15 include:

Enhanced cutting and mixing: The mixer boasts superior cutting and mixing capabilities, ensuring a homogeneous feed mixture that promotes optimal animal nutrition.

Robust construction: Built to withstand the rigours of daily use, the Rumax 15’s sturdy design ensures longevity and consistent performance.

Efficient operation: Despite its larger size, the mixer is designed for efficient power usage, making it a cost-effective solution for large-scale farmers.

The Rumax 15 stands out as a reliable workhorse, capable of meeting the high demands of extensive livestock operations.

Local manufacturing: a strategic advantage

One of Rumax’s distinguishing factors is its commitment to local manufacturing. By manufacturing all components in-house at their Worcester facility in the Western Cape, Rumax ensures quality control and readily available spare parts. This approach not only guarantees the durability of their machines, but also provides farmers with the assurance of prompt service and support.

The local production also means that Rumax equipment is not subject to the fluctuations in international exchange rates, making their products more affordable and accessible to the South African farming community.

Farmer testimonials: a testament to quality

The true measure of any agricultural equipment lies in its performance on the field. Farmers across South Africa have expressed their satisfaction with Rumax mixers. For instance, Carlo Nortjé, a sheep farmer from Loxton, praises the Rumax 7 for its affordability and robust construction, noting the machine’s high-quality craftsmanship and the company’s exceptional service.

Similarly, Heni Visagie of Ottegat Trust, who has been using his Rumax mixer for over seven years, reports unwavering reliability and performance.

In the competitive landscape of livestock farming, efficient feed preparation is paramount. The Rumax 9 and Rumax 15 feed mixers offer farmers reliable, efficient, and locally manufactured solutions to meet their feed mixing needs.

With a focus on quality, affordability, and understanding of local farming challenges, Rumax continues to be a trusted partner for farmers aiming to enhance their operations and ensure the well-being of their livestock.

