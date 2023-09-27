Regenerative agriculture: Syngenta leads the way

Article Supplied

At Syngenta, we are dedicated to keeping pace with the ever-changing world of agriculture. Two buzz phrases that have risen to prominence are “Regenerative ag” and “Soil health.” But what exactly do these terms mean, and how is Syngenta leading the way in this important journey?

Agriculture plays a vital role in addressing climate change. By capturing carbon in the soil, reducing land use, and adopting regenerative practices, agriculture can make a significant impact.

Regenerative agriculture focuses on practices that minimise soil disturbance and conserve resources, ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farming. It is important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and quick fixes will not solve the problem. To embark on the regenerative agriculture journey, farmers must understand their land and soil, and be willing to commit to a long-term process.

Here are some basics of regenerative agriculture:

No-till farming: Instead of traditional ploughing, regenerative agriculture encourages planting seeds directly into the soil shortly after the previous harvest. This method minimises soil disruption and maintains its structure.

Crop rotation: Crop rotation is a cornerstone of regenerative agriculture. It boosts biodiversity, enhances soil quality, and increases carbon content. Following a consistent rotation plan, regardless of market fluctuations, is crucial for soil health and resilience.

Crop residue preservation: After harvesting, leaving crop remnants in the field prevents erosion and allows carbon and nutrients to be reabsorbed into the soil. This simple practice significantly improves overall soil health.

Remarkable Outcomes of regenerative agriculture:

Adopting regenerative practices delivers impressive results, especially in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa.

Stronger roots: Regenerative practices lead to deeper and more robust crop roots, ensuring better access to nutrients and water.

Healthier soil: Over time, the soil undergoes positive changes, including increased earthworm activity and reduced compaction, which helps prevent soil erosion and runoff.

Improved moisture retention: Regenerative agriculture helps soil hold onto moisture, reducing reliance on unpredictable rainfall.

Consistent yields: Regenerative practices yield better results in both good and challenging seasons, providing invaluable resilience for farmers.

Pest and disease resistance: A diverse range of crops makes it harder for pests and diseases to devastate entire fields.

Market resilience: A wider variety of crops ensures resilience against market fluctuations, reducing vulnerability to price swings. Regenerative agriculture is not just a passing trend; it is the path to a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future.

At Syngenta, we are wholeheartedly committed to leading this transformative journey. While there are no shortcuts, the benefits of regenerative agriculture, including improved soil health, reduced environmental impact, and increased resilience, make this endeavour worthwhile.

As we face global challenges head on, embracing regenerative agriculture is a powerful step toward a more sustainable and promising future. Syngenta is committed to working with dedicated farmers and stakeholders to cultivate change and nurture a greener, healthier planet for a more sustainable agricultural future.

To learn more about regenerative agriculture, visit this link: https://www.syngentagroup.com/en/regenerative-agriculture

