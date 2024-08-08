Production guide for small grains in Africa: Part 1 Fight back against drought

This is a quick production guide for three drought tolerant small grain crops, namely sorghum, pearl millet and finger millet. The three crops are key for household food and nutritional security as well as income in the marginal areas (agro-ecological zones III, IV & V) of Africa.

Their significance in these areas is more critical now given the challenges presented by climate change. The production guide is meant to provide field based agricultural extension personnel and farmers with quick reference material to guide them in the promotion of small grain production.

Sorghum

Common name: Sorghum

Scientific name: Sorghum bicolor

Shona name: Mapfunde

Ndebele name: Amabele Sorghum can withstand drought thanks to its massive deep penetrating roots, its ability to reduce transpiration when moisture-stressed and its ability to reduce growth to near dormancy when stressed, only to resume growth when moisture is available again.

Sorghum has a high yield potential comparable to that of wheat, rice and maize. Nutritionally, sorghum is very comparable to maize.

Pearl millet

Common name: Pearl Millet

Scientific name: Pennisetum glaucum

Shona name: Mhunga

Ndebele name: Inyawuthi Pearl millet is a very hardy crop, which can be grown in very high temperatures and low rainfall conditions compared to other cereals. Nutritionally, it is rich in iron and has higher energy and protein levels than other cereals grown under similar conditions. Pearl millet grain does not contain any tannins. Its grain can be stored for years without insect damage, making it an important food security crop.

Finger millet

Common name: Finger millet/Rapoko

Scientific name: Eleusine coracana

Shona name: Zviyo, rukweza

Ndebele name: Uphoko

Finger millet is nutritionally the most important small grain in the tropics. Although it requires more water than both sorghum and millet, it is essential because it is rich in fibre, iron and calcium. Its grain can be stored for years without insect damage, making it an important food security crop. However, the production of small grains over the years has faced several obstacles, including the limited access to seed, poor prices, low yields and the huge flocks of voracious red-billed quelea birds. Lack of post-harvest processing technologies has also hindered the development of alternative formal markets for sorghum and millet. As incomes rise, consumers tend to purchase wheat, rice and in some cases maize, rather than traditional coarse grains.

In the next edition we shall discuss the conditions for growing small grains. We thank the Zimbabwe government and the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations for the use of this guide.