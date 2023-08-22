ProAgri Zambia 91

Farmers hold together the fabric of society

The old adage: “If you’ve eaten today, thank a farmer”, rings as true in modern times as it did hundreds of years ago. Society simply cannot survive without food, and food is produced by farmers.

The push against farmers is a current global phenomenon, and when not passively standing by while farmers cope with high input costs, livestock theft, droughts and floods, some governments are apparently working towards the destruction of farming operations. If you are not a farmer, it is easy to ignore these changes in the attitude of society and governments to farmers.

However, it is not prudent to do so. Governments are failing farmers. By failing farmers, they are failing us. Society relies on farmers, and never is it more apparent than when supermarket shelves run empty. Perhaps this is a case of not appreciating something until it is no longer there, but I hope for all our sakes that we do not get to that point. Recently, I have heard of farmers who have suffered devastating effects from stock theft, and many have decided to give up. However, there are those who stand up one more time and try again. For some, it is out of love and passion; for others, out of necessity.

I am thinking to myself, what will happen to a farmer and his family if they interrupt thieves while they are stealing or slaughtering their animals? Now is the time for farmers and all interested parties to stand up and take hands. We must win this battle together for the sake of our country’s economy, the emotional and psychological well-being of farmers, and ultimately, for the survival of future generations.

The agricultural sector should not only be about producing food, but also about creating room for growth and taking hands, so that both women and men can seize opportunities at their disposal. Building a more inclusive agriculture sector requires collaboration between small-scale and commercial farmers.

A little support goes a long way, and I hope that the world soon realises that we can do without private jets, but we cannot do without farmers.

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za

Read ProAgri_ZM91 august2023_here: