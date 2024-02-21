ProAgri BNZ 53

This year surely kicked off on a high note. We started off this year hitting the ground running. How has this year begun for you? 2023 came with its sets of challenges for all of us, but it still ended beautifully. I have this feeling that 2024 will be challenging too, but in a pleasant and productive way.

As farmers and small business owners, we are in a difficult season of life right now; the word “unprecedented” is ubiquitous. Both our industry at large and our planet itself are in peril, and our collective, calloused hands are some of those taking on the vital work of saving them.

This reminds me of the words of Ben Burkett: “To be a successful farmer, one must have a true heart and loving spirit. Sometimes things will not go as you have planned. One must prepare for the unexpected at all times. Good times and bad times, good years and bad years. But most of all, farmers are always optimistic; they always believe that the next year will be a better year.”

As we confront the challenges of climate change, food security, and economic development, ProAgri remains committed to fostering dialogue and collaboration within the agricultural community. Through sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices, we

believe in building a resilient and thriving agricultural sector that benefits farmers, consumers, and the environment alike.

Our featured articles in this month’s edition include a range of topics, from the importance and guidelines of correct seed storage to the management of poultry.

We also delve into the latest trends and agricultural technology, irrigation solutions and the importance of water management, providing valuable insights and practical advice for our readers. As we navigate the ever-changing terrain of farming, our magazine remains steadfast in its mission to inform, inspire, and empower farmers throughout Africa.

We are grateful for the continued support of our readers, contributors, and partners. Together, let us embark on this journey of growth, innovation, and sustainable development, ensuring a brighter future for agriculture in Africa.

The ProAgri team is also excited to welcome two new members to our editorial team, Ashleigh Schubert and Natasha Pretorius. We wish

them every success for their future with ProAgri.

Happy reading!

ProAgri-greetings!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za

Read ProAgri_BNZ_53_February2024 here