ProAgri BNZ 52

365 days equals 365 opportunities

We are standing before a new year, 365 days, each with a new opportunity of doing something that will inch you closer towards a better tomorrow. Where do you see yourself within a years’ time?

I grew up on a farm, so I know each new year always brings hopeful optimism for those in agriculture. The year 2023 was a dynamic one, to say the least. Undoubtedly, we will be entering 2024 with a lot of issues creating uncertainty which will require the undivided attention of the whole of organised agriculture. It remains the duty and privilege of everybody involved in the agricultural industry to promote the positive characteristics of the sector.

While several African countries’ agricultural outputs are severely threatened by drought, the challenges of food prices for both the consumers and producers remains a concern. Temperatures are sweltering and rain in many parts remain absent. There will always be new challenges, but our farmers need to constantly adapt to the challenges and rise above them. During these challenging times we would like to encourage our farmers to keep their chins up despite battling against the harsh forces of nature.

The ProAgri team would like to wish all our readers, advertisers, and tors a successful, prosperous, and profitable year ahead. As we step into the promising fields of 2024, our agricultural community continues to sow the seeds of innovation, resilience, and sustainable practices. The ProAgri vision goes beyond just a media company that prints and distributes articles and advertisements.

We are committed to keeping you up to date with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices across the agricultural industry. With an ever-increasing audience and team, heading into 2024 we are even more committed to providing insightful content across all our

platforms.

We look forward to a new year, covering some exciting stories and sharing the latest agricultural news with you. I wish every farmer and organisation in Africa a productive and bountiful year ahead – may you have good yields, stable input prices and ultimately viable prices for produce and livestock. Keep an eye on our websites and platforms to stay up to date with the latest agricultural news and trends.

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning- bianca@proagri.co.za

Read and download ProAgri_BNZ_52_January 2023_here