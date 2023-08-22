ProAgri BNZ 47

WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE

From the classroom to the farm to the boardroom … women in agriculture are helping to pave the way for a better future. As leaders, it is our responsibility to make sure the next generation of women are educated, encouraged and empowered to take on the challenges of meeting the world’s growing food, fuel and fibre needs.

Women have been a critical part of farming operations across the world for centuries. But now, as women in agriculture, we have a unique opportunity to be the change we want to see in our industry. We must build on the incredible legacy of stewardship, innovation, and productivity and help one another succeed now and moving into the future.

Whether it is a farm business that feeds the world, land that you leave in a better condition than you found it, or a relationship that empowers and supports your community, industry, and neighbours — there are many ways to build and grow your contribution to agriculture. The time is now for each of us to step up to the plate and take on these challenges. Women may not be in the majority for agricultural professions, but they are certainly leaving their mark. In more recent times, women are working to get their work recognised by larger audiences. As we celebrate International Women’s Day in August, we recognise the significant contributions women have made in the field of agriculture.

However, at the end of the day, it is not about being male or female – it is about making a difference and impact where you go. Let us stand together and build a community, with male and female farmers, taking hands and building a better tomorrow. We rise by lifting others!

In this month's edition of ProAgri BNZ, we have some female success stories to share with our readers.

We hope you enjoy this new edition of ProAgri.

ProAgri-greetings!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za

