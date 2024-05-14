ProAgri Africa/Zambia 100

Celebrating ProAgri Zambia’s 100th edition!

Dear Readers,

It is with great joy and pride that we celebrate the 100th edition of our ProAgri Zambia/Africa magazine. This milestone marks a journey filled with inspiration, innovation, and the unwavering commitment to delivering quality content to our esteemed readership.

As I reflect on the past editions, I am reminded of the countless stories we have shared, the insightful interviews conducted, and the thought-provoking articles that have graced our pages. With each edition, we had the farmer and our farming community in mind, driving our passion behind it all, crafted with the aim of informing and engaging our farming community and audience. Our magazine has evolved over the years, adapting to the changing times and embracing new trends and technologies. Thinking back on how we had to adapt during the COVID 19 pandemic, yet, amidst the changes, our core values have remained constant – a dedication to journalistic integrity, a passion for storytelling, and a deep appreciation for our readers’ trust and support.

To reach this milestone would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our talented team of writers, editors, designers, clients and contributors. But most importantly, we owe a debt of gratitude to you, our loyal readers. Your continued support, feedback, and encouragement have been the fuel that has propelled us forward, inspiring us to strive for excellence with each edition.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we also look ahead with excitement and anticipation for the future. With your continued support, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence, exploring new horizons, and delivering even more compelling content in the editions to come. Smart crops are the way of the future and Advanta Seeds are changing agriculture with their climate-smart crops. During a historical day for Advanta Seeds they presented their new forage crop trials on Sugargraze to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, at the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI) of the Mount Makulu research station in Lusaka. The ProAgri media team also had the honour of being the official media partner of this historical event. Read more on page 2.

More highlights covered in this 100th edition include articles about the recent AgriTech expo which we attended in Zambia. We hope you enjoy this jam-packed edition. Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. Here’s to the next 100 editions and beyond! We wish our farmers all the best for the coming season.

Warmest regards,

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za

