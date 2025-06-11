ProAgri Africa 113

335 words

Dear readers,

As the seasons shift once more and many of us find ourselves reflecting on the harvest, whether plentiful or challenging – we are reminded again of agriculture’s deepest truth: resilience is not just a trait; it’s a lifestyle. In this month’s edition, we feature a powerful piece from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Quantis, highlighting the urgent need to build resilience in Africa’s agrifood supply chains.

The statistics certainly had me thinking … climate change, geopolitical uncertainty, and trade disruptions are all converging to threaten the stability of food systems, especially for us here in Africa where agriculture is more than an industry … it’s our heartbeat.

For our continent, where over half the population depends on agriculture for survival and income, resilience goes far beyond weathering one bad season. It’s about being ready for tomorrow. It’s about making decisions today, big and small, that ensure our children, our communities, and our nations have food on the table and income in their pockets in the years to come.

What struck me most in this report is the reality that without investment in things like climate-smart farming practices, resilient seed varieties, and access to financial tools, many African smallholder farmers could face a drop in profitability of up to 46%. That’s nearly half of one’s income gone. And let us be honest, most of our farmers do not have that kind of buffer.

At ProAgri, our mission has always been to inform, inspire, and equip you, our readers with what you need to succeed in the face of challenge. Let this be a reminder: we are not powerless. With knowledge, collaboration, and the right support, Africa’s farmers can lead the world in building food systems that are not only secure, but sustainable and competitive.

As always, thank you for being part of the ProAgri family. Let’s keep moving forward together.

Until next time, warm greetings.

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za