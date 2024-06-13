Categories: Resource management videos, VideosPublished On: 13th June 2024

VIDEO: Power up with SAW solar panels

Water is life. This is especially true on a farm where crops need to be irrigated. One bad crop can mean the downfall of an entire farm and its people. Unpredictable conditions like unreliable power sources, put a strain on both the farmer and the corporation.

SAW helps farmers to put up solar systems, allowing them to be completely off-grid.

There is a huge cost saving if you generate your own energy. As you are utilising it over time, it pays for itself.

For your own solar system, visit www.sawafrica.co.za or call (+27)83-264-1272.

