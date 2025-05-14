Planting thornless prickly pears as alternative livestock feed: Part 2

915 words

In Part 1 of Planting thornless prickly pears as alternative livestock feed, we examined the value of this versatile plant as a food source-from its nutritional value to the methods of utilisation.

In this second part of the series, we focus on the practical aspects of planting: which cultivars are suitable for specific purposes, which climatic conditions are ideal for optimal growth, and the cultivation practices that ensure a healthy and sustainable harvest. This knowledge is essential for any farmer who wants to unlock the full potential of thornless prickly pears.

Cultivar choice

When growing thornless prickly pears for livestock feed, it is essential to choose cultivars that can produce a high yield of both leaves and fruit. The selection of suitable cultivars forms the basis of a successful planting, as there are significant differences in production between the different varieties. Harvesting of most fruits usually occurs between December and February.

It is important to consider that the performance of cultivars can vary from region to region. Therefore, it is advisable to initially experiment with different cultivars on a small scale before proceeding to large plantings.

Some cultivars, such as Fusicualis and Fresno, produce less fruit than others but produce significant amounts of leaf material. This can make them particularly suitable for use as livestock feed, as it can facilitate management and handling. Note, however, that plant material for these specific cultivars is currently limited in availability.

Climate and soil requirements

Thornless prickly pears show good adaptation to diverse climatic conditions. Although the plants can survive with as little as 200 mm of rain annually, supplementary irrigation is recommended in areas where rainfall is less than 300 mm per year, to support optimal growth.

Young plantings tend to be more sensitive to cold, especially when temperatures drop below -7 °C. Mature plants are usually more resistant to cold damage. It is wise to avoid plantings in low-lying areas, as these places are more susceptible to frost.

In terms of soil requirements, prickly pears are quite adaptable and can grow on various soil types, provided the soil is well-drained. However, they perform poorly on soil with high salt content. The ideal soil depth is at least 300 mm, and the better the soil quality, the better the yield.

To ensure maximum photosynthesis and growth, plants should be established in areas where they receive direct sunlight throughout the day.

Cultivation practices

It is essential to prepare the soil before planting – it is sufficient to loosen the rows to be planted with a one-tooth ripper, at least 300 mm deep.

It is essential to fertilise the plants. Where the emphasis is on feed production, it is important to apply adequate nitrogen. Apply a small amount of fertiliser when planting the leaf.

After the leaves have taken off in early summer, more fertiliser can be applied. It is extremely important to apply fertiliser in the spring or early summer each year. It is important to use fertiliser that can be spread out and left on the ground without it becoming volatile and the nitrogen being lost, especially where plants are not irrigated and fertiliser will only wash into the soil with the first rain after application.

It is important to plant leaves that have been disinfected to prevent the unnecessary transmission of diseases in young orchards. Leaves should be stored for at least two weeks after they have been cut in order to give the pruning wound a chance to heal properly.

Plant leaves upright with the wound facing down. Half of the top should protrude above the ground. Notice that many slabs will form fruitlets with their new slabs. The fruitlets should be removed in the first year to give the plant an opportunity to use all its reserves for leaf and root development.

Rows should preferably be north/ south oriented for optimal sun exposure. The row width must be 5 metres (for movement between the rows with vehicles) and the spacing within the rows must be between 3 (666 plants per ha) and 2 metres (1 000 plants per ha).

Drip irrigation works well because of the shallow root system of the crop. It also has an advantage in very shallow

soils, but it is also necessary to guard against over-irrigation. If the soil is dry at planting, it is recommended that the slabs be watered after about two to three weeks. This helps with root formation and gives the plants a chance to establish themselves strong enough before winter. The optimal planting time is from September to November, to give the new leaves that form enough time to grow strong before the next winter.

Thornless prickly pears offer great potential as alternative animal feed, provided that the right cultivars are selected and the planting is managed according to appropriate practices. Climate and soil conditions play a key role in the success of the planting, and it is important to carefully plan every aspect of establishment and care.

In the next part of the series, we shall focus on important management aspects such as pest and disease control, weed management, as well as effective pruning practices that contribute to healthy and productive plants.

Source reference

Witkraal. (2022, March). Prickly pears as livestock feed [PDF]. Witkraal Boerdery.