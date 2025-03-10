Peter Maskell Auctioneers: Massive business rescue online auction – Agricultural equipment and vehicles

206 words

Duly instructed by the Business Rescue Practitioner of Drafstap Boerdery CC (Under Business Rescue), they present a timed online auction featuring a wide range of agricultural equipment and vehicles up for grabs perfect for your farm! Don’t miss out on these incredible deals!

What’s on offer:

John Deere 9560R tractor

A variety of John Deere tractors

John Deere F440 baler

Josken 17m³ muck spreader

Toyota Land Cruiser

Trucks and more

Bidding opens: 1 April 2025 @ 12 PM and closes: Staggered from 10 AM on 3 April 2025

Bidding link: https://bidlive.maskell.co.za/

Important information:

Buyer’s card deposit: R50 000

Strictly by EFT payments only

FICA to be provided

For more information call 033-397-1190 or e-mail: reception@maskell.co.za or visit www.maskell.co.za

Terms and conditions apply. Above subject to change without prior notice. E & O E.

More about Peter Maskell Auctions:

PMA has been in operation for over 3 decades. It commenced trading as a Sole Proprietorship in March 1990 and thereafter registered as a Close Corporation in 1999. Their vast experience in sales of assets vesting in insolvent, liquidated and deceased estates and specialising in property sales, Peter Maskell Auctioneers is a top South African auction company based out of Pietermaritzburg.