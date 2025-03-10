Peter Maskell Auctioneers: Massive business rescue online auction – Agricultural equipment and vehicles
Duly instructed by the Business Rescue Practitioner of Drafstap Boerdery CC (Under Business Rescue), they present a timed online auction featuring a wide range of agricultural equipment and vehicles up for grabs perfect for your farm! Don’t miss out on these incredible deals!
What’s on offer:
- John Deere 9560R tractor
- A variety of John Deere tractors
- John Deere F440 baler
- Josken 17m³ muck spreader
- Toyota Land Cruiser
- Trucks and more
Bidding opens: 1 April 2025 @ 12 PM and closes: Staggered from 10 AM on 3 April 2025
Bidding link: https://bidlive.maskell.co.za/
Important information:
- Buyer’s card deposit: R50 000
- Strictly by EFT payments only
- FICA to be provided
For more information call 033-397-1190 or e-mail: reception@maskell.co.za or visit www.maskell.co.za
Terms and conditions apply. Above subject to change without prior notice. E & O E.
More about Peter Maskell Auctions:
PMA has been in operation for over 3 decades. It commenced trading as a Sole Proprietorship in March 1990 and thereafter registered as a Close Corporation in 1999. Their vast experience in sales of assets vesting in insolvent, liquidated and deceased estates and specialising in property sales, Peter Maskell Auctioneers is a top South African auction company based out of Pietermaritzburg.
