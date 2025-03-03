Nutrico: Plant nutrition specialists

617 words

Nutrico is a global supplier and manufacturer of speciality plant nutrition and sustainable plant protection products. Our vision is to empower our customers with scientific knowledge and solutions aimed at consistently gaining better crop growth, increased yields, and higher value.

All products comply to ISO9001 quality standards, local regulations and offer support by a specialised technical team. Our extensive range of products is tailormade for the unique Zambian growing environment and include biological inoculants, seaweed-based nutrient mixtures and sustainable fungicides.

Livin SBP1

Livin SBP1 is a new Nutrico seed treatment product offering a reliable and effective solution for soya bean growers seeking to optimise yields and plant resilience, reduce costs, and promote sustainable farming practices. Livin SBP1 carries a high concentration (2 x 109 cfu/g) of the beneficial soil bacterium Bradyrhizobium japonicum, which forms a symbiotic relationship with soya bean roots. The advanced formulation of Livin SBP1 features the high-performing B. japonicum strain WB74, known for its adaptability to diverse African soil conditions, and includes a protective layer which not only boasts natural sticking properties but allows seeds to be treated up to two days before planting. The liquid format promotes rapid and efficient colonisation of soya bean roots and is compatible with standard seed treatment equipment, maximising its convenience and effectiveness.

Algae Roota

Algae Roota is a concentrated extract of the seaweed Ascophyllum nodosum combined with key phytohormones developed to deliver abundant root growth and development, enhanced nutrient uptake and improved stress resilience. This formulation has a low application dosage of 25 – 50 ml/100 L water, boosting return on investment.

Phyt-Off Standard 415 SL

Phyt-Off Standard 415 SL is a liquid potassium phosphite, systemic fungicide complex for the direct control of Oomycetes infections such as late blight on potatoes. The active content of 415 g/l phosphoric acid equivalent is derived from monopotassium phosphite (KH 2 PO 3 ) and dipotassium phosphite (K 2 HPO 3 ). The synergistic effects of this phosphite complex provide a multi-mode of action for optimal efficiency and pH stabilisation. The systemic movement increases the plant’s ability to resist future infections. For optimal results, it is recommended that applications be initiated 21 days after emergence and discontinued one month before harvest.

Nutrivo® and Oblivio

Nutrivo® is a phosphonate-based liquid foliar fertiliser formulated to address the nutrient deficiencies resulting from glyphosate use on Roundup Ready (RR) crops. Nutrivo® is registered for use in glyphosate tank mixtures. The formulation includes micro-nutrient complexes manufactured by patented technology and contains manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), boron (B) and molybdenum (Mo), especially added to support the crop during stress conditions. Seaweed extract is added for additional support in systemic resistance and nutrient uptake efficiency.

Oblivio is a phosphonate and nutrient combination of Silicon (Si), Calcium (Ca) and Potassium (K). In the latter stages of development in most crops, especially during the reproductive phase, these elements are very important to aid in maximising fruit size, fruit quality and yield potential.

Cuprotect 160SC

CuProtect 160SC is a copper suspension concentrate fungicide with 160 g/L copper hydroxide as an active ingredient. This protective fungicide, which must be applied evenly to the plant surface, has a non-systemic action and utilises specialised formulation and milling technology for improved efficiency and compatibility. The microfine particles also improve coverage since significantly more surface area per gram of product is applicable from which copper ions can be released in the presence of moisture. CuProtect 160SC offers optimal efficacy if it is administered before the infection develops, provided it is applied regularly in high rainfall areas and where overhead irrigation used.

The full range of products will be showcased at the Agritech Expo, GART research centre, Chisamba, Zambia from 10-12 April through our distribution partner ATS Agrochemicals Ltd. For more information contact ATS on +260960645707 or www.atszambia.com