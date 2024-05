Now you can do construction with SARO!

SARO spices things up at AgriTech!

Herman Rohm is the tractor sales manager at SARO. He tells us more about what makes SARO stand out from the crowd.

SARO recently broadened their horizons and entered the construction equipment game. The Bull can dig, grade, clamp and is extremely versatile. They now also offer bulldozers, compactors and wheelloaders.

For more information, visit www.sarozambia.com.