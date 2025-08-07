New SDLG wheel loaders geared for the agricultural sector

574 words

Following last year’s launch of the H-Series range of SDLG excavators in southern Africa, Babcock is further strengthening the SDLG line-up with the recent addition of the new H-Series wheel loaders to its stable. With the farming sector in mind, the company is offering the two smaller models, the L918H and L938H, in a special agricultural configuration.

In 2024, Babcock introduced, for the first time in southern Africa, a range of SDLG excavators. The initial four-model line-up comprised the 6-tonne (t), 13-t, 21-t and 34-t class machines. Mark Senyard, Product Manager – SDLG at Babcock, says the 6-t and 13-t class machines have thus proven to be the most popular in the agricultural sector.

To reinforce its compact offering for the agricultural sector, Babcock has added the 1,8-t L918H and 3,5-t L938H wheel loaders from SDLG, which form part of a four-model line-up that also includes the larger 4-t L946H and the 5,8-t L958H. Compact wheel loaders, says Senyard, are increasingly popular in agriculture due to their versatility and manoeuvrability – their ability to attach various tools extends their utility, while the compact size allows for use in tight spaces.

“In recent years, we have seen an increased uptake of compact wheel loaders in the agricultural sector. However, with growing demand comes increased competition. In fact, we have seen an influx of cheaper Chinese imports,” he says.

“To differentiate ourselves, we have positioned the SDLG offering as a ‘premium’ Chinese offering through a high-end spec.”

With a 6,7-t operating weight, the L918H has a rated 1,8-t payload. To address the needs of the agricultural sector, Babcock is offering this model in a special agricultural configuration only, which includes a quick hitch bucket and forks. The quick hitch system, explains Senyard, enables efficient use of multiple attachments with one machine, making it versatile and cost-effective. In addition, it significantly speeds up attachment changes, reducing downtime and improving productivity.

The forklift attachment on the loader further maximises its versatility, for other applications in the farming environment include the handling of crates of produce, pallets, fence posts and building supplies, amongst others.

With an operating weight of 11,5 t, the SDLG L938H offers a rated payload of 3,5 t. “This model is available in two configurations. Firstly, we offer it with a standard, general-purpose 2,1 m³ bucket. Secondly, as with the smaller L918H, the L938H is also available with a special quick hitch bucket system and forks. This is ideally suited for the slightly bigger farming operations seeking to move larger loads. The machine also comes standard with piping for hydraulic attachments,” explains Senyard.

The other two models in the range are the larger L946H and the L958H. With a13-t operating weight, the L946H is rated at 4-t payload. With a 17,6 t operating weight, the L958H offers a rated 5,8-t payload. While the two wheel loaders can still find application in large farming operations, Senyard believes that the L946H is ideally suited for municipal work, and the L958H will largely find application in the quarrying / mining sector.

To offer farmers peace of mind, the new wheel loaders are available with tailored service contracts. Babcock’s service contracts offer numerous benefits, including cost savings through planned maintenance, reduced risk of component failure and increased machine uptime. They also provide access to the latest product updates and OEM-approved parts and oils, ensuring peak machine performance and longevity.