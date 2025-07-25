Namibia’s poultry sector preparing for bird flu

605 words

The poultry sector in Namibia is getting ready in case bird flu, that is at present being experienced in South Africa, spills over. (Source: Pixabay)

The Namibian poultry industry is taking proactive steps to contain an outbreak of bird flu should the deadly disease spill over from South Africa.

In the light of South Africa’s pilot vaccination programme for broiler breeders against bird flu (Avian Influenza), Namibia’s Poultry Producers Association (PPA) is looking at ways to be prepared in case of an outbreak.

According to PPA chairperson Louis Kleynhans, said proactive steps are being considered to be prepared for future cases. Although there have been no recent cases of the disease, the registration of vaccines for use in Namibia is being investigated in case vaccination becomes necessary.

In order to develop and formalise the country’s avian influenza contingency protocols, the PPA will collaborate with the Directorate of Veterinary Services and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform. The aim is to set clear guidelines on the importation and movement of live birds, the regulation of poultry distribution and vaccination procedures.

Migrating wild birds are believed to carry the highly contagious H5N1 virus that causes avian influenza. Central Namibia is not on a major wild bird migration route, which reduces the risk of outbreaks in those areas.

However, an outbreak on the west coast of Namibia, that occurred in January 2022, killed more than 1000 wild birds, mainly cormorants, along the coastal line in of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund in the Erongo region. The source of infection was believed to be the wild migratory birds.

Samples collected were shown to be positive for high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 avian influenza virus that was similar to that identified in Lesotho and Botswana in 2021. This was the first the first genomic characterisation of H5N1 viruses in Namibia.

Control measures were imposed that restricted movement of all live domestic and wild birds from in and out of the coastal areas. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Albertina Shikongo, in a statement said the outbreak is considered to have been successfully controlled as the last HPAI cases were reported on 18 March 2022.

At the time, poultry farmers and the general public were requested to immediately report any suspicion of sick or dead domestic or wild birds along the entire Namibian Coastal Line to the nearest State Veterinary Office or other relevant government officials.

Movement of live domestic and wild birds from coastal areas of Erongo region was prohibited, except for the imports and in-transit consignments originating from other countries. Farmers and the public were urged to cooperate, support and comply with control measures to prevent the further spread.

The PPA believes the previous outbreak underlines the importance of putting preventative measures in place, and the Association said it will submit a joint proposal with private veterinarians to the relevant authorities as part of efforts to strengthen national preparedness.

