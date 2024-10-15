Namibian beef value chain prepares for new EU regulation

Namibia’s beef value chain is scram­bling to align the industry for the European Union’s Deforestation Regu­lation (EUDR) that comes into force on 1 January 2025.

This regulation will have a far-reach­ing impact on producers and traders in various industrial sectors, who will have to ensure that beef is produced without the impact of deforestation and in line with the national regulation of the country.

According to the latest newsletter of the Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU), the Livestock and Livestock Products Board of Namibia (LLPBN, previously the Meat Board), is meeting with stake­holders in the beef value chain to get the industry ready so that producers can continue to deliver beef for export to an EU export abattoir as from 1 January next year.

The EU is a major consumer of some agricultural and related products that originate from countries that may produce these products in a way that is harmful to the environment.

EU regulations

Through new regulations, the EU strives to reduce the contribution of the beef industry to the loss of global forests and the release of greenhouse gas emissions, while protecting global diversity.

This can only be done by promoting products that are based on sustainable environmental practices.

The EUDR requires that beef producers and agents must have the following in place:

Proof must be provided that the products do not contribute to the destruction of forests or the dete­rioration of the environment.

Proof must be provided that the products have been produced in accordance with the applicable leg­islation of the country in question. This includes legislation in terms of environmental conservation, as well as legislation related to land use rights, forest management, labour, taxation and human rights.

Proof must be provided that the operators who export the products to the EU have done a proper due diligence and that a subsequent dec­laration accompanies the products.

Declaration forms

The LLPB and stakeholders, including abattoirs, agents, the LPO and other unions and line ministries, are urgently working to finalise the declaration forms as well as the relevant certificates the producers will need. Correspondence will go out to producers during the coming weeks, said the NAU.

Namibian forests

Most forests in Namibia are known as dry forests, which refers to open forests with few trees and shrubs, and sometimes a lot of grass. Dense tropical forests are rare and mostly occur in small areas along riverbanks or in remote places in the Northern regions.

Most of the forested areas occur in the

Zambezi and the two Kavango regions. The annual rainfall in the Zambezi region is between 600 and 700 mm and the region has an average of 87 trees per hectare.

The bulk of the forests in the Ka­vango East and West regions grow in deep Kalahari sands where the aver­age rainfall is about 500 to 600 mm, and where an estimated 125 trees per hectare occur.

Nine tree species make up about 90% of the biomass of forests in Ka­vango. They are mainly canopy species with trees that can reach heights of eight to fifteen metres. Three of these canopy species are harvested for their high-quality timber, the most com­monly used being Kiaat or Dolf (Ptero­carpus angolensis), also named African Teak, Mukwa, Umbila, or Muninga.

Causes of deforestation

The uncontrolled commercial exploita­tion of species for export, such as Ki­aat, as well as Zambezi Teak (Baikiaea plurijuga), Rosewood (Guibourtia cole­osperma), put the remaining forests in severe danger.

The main reason for deforestation is the clearing of land for agricultural purposes. The forest areas are on the decline as population growth require more agricultural land and timber for construction.

Agricultural activities causing dam­age to forests and the environment is a major environmental issue with a far-reaching impact, including the loss of biodiversity, climate change, and disruption of ecosystems.

Frequent wildfires, especially in the late dry season that are much hot­ter than those in the early dry sea­son, may also affect canopy species, thereby contributing to deforestation. Although the harvesting of timber rare­ly amounts to deforestation in Namibia, it can cause forest degradation.

As in the rest of the world, climate change is an increasing concern in Namibia, as a drier and warmer climateaffect forest health; on the other hand, it increases the importance of main­taining forests as carbon sinks.

Afforestation and reforestation

To counter deforestation, afforesta­tion and reforestation can be done by planting enough trees in an area to call it a forest. The FAO defines a forest as “land with a tree canopy cover of more than 10 percent and area of more than 0,5 ha”.

Afforestation refers to planting trees in a suitable area where trees were never planted before; reforestation is the planting of new trees in areas where most trees have been felled.

Advantages of afforestation and reforestation

New or restored forests deliver a con­stant supply of forest products such as fodder, fodder, fruits, firewood, and other valuable resources necessary for humans. For instance, 71% of Namibia’s rural communities are dependent on non-timber forest products (NTFPs) for their diverse livelihoods.

These forests prevent soil erosion by wind and water. The trees act as wind barriers that weaken the force of the wind and reduce its impact and ability to carry large soil particles. Tree roots hold the soil together tightly, making sure that the soil stays in place during flooding.

Trees help to improve soil health as fallen leaf litter creates new organic matter in the soil, which is an impor­tant element of new topsoil creation. Additionally, the shade created by trees helps to moderate soil temperatures.

Forests stabilise the climate since trees reduce the greenhouse effect, limiting warmer temperatures as the world’s only natural air conditioners. For­ests provide multiple water and climate-related services including precipitation recycling, cooling, water purification, infiltration, and groundwater recharge.

Forests have the potential of mitigating global warming and climate change. Trees help reverse the greenhouse effect through photosynthesis as they act as carbon sinks. Thus, establishing new forests creates new areas that can hold carbon dioxide.

Forests also contribute to the preser­vation of wildlife. When forests dimin­ish, the wildlife declines with it.

Creating new forests or re-establish­ing existing ones helps to ensure that there are enough forests for wildlife to thrive in. Animals that are usually pushed from their natural habitats by human activities can relocate to the new forests where they are more protected.

Deforestation and the resultant desertification adversely affect the productivity of the land, human and livestock health, and economic activi­ties such as ecotourism. These forests are the first step towards healing the drylands and protecting them from desertification and drought.

Forests are the most effective land cover for maintenance of water quality because they serve as natural sponges that collect and filter rainfall and re­lease it slowly into streams and rivers.

