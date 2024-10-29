Micasa Energy Solutions: It is more important than ever to invest in solar

Eskom has surpased their 200 days without load shedding mark. Many people are questioning whether the hype around solar and renewable energy was worth it, especially as it seems like load shedding might be a thing of the past.

This however is not true, while there has been no loashedding this does not mean there has been no power interruptions.

When thinking about renewable energy and more specific solar energy, the focus should not only be on keeping the lights on. Reinhardt van Schoor, Commercial Sales Manager for Micasa Energy Solutions explains there are many reasons why investing in solar remains an excellent and sustainable choice.

“Although load shedding was the main reason for consumers running to install solar power, this shift has had a drastic impact on the energy market,” Reinhardt says.

Why is solar power still the better option?

He unpacks the current situation by explaining that solar energy holds benefits such as a stable electricity grid and cheaper tariffs in the long run. These two factors are two of the biggest attractions to solar currently.

However, consumers now must contend with cable theft, lack of maintenance and shortage of parts. While load shedding is as gone as our electricity once was, there are still many who must plan their day around load reduction.

Reinhardt explains the unbelievable long-term financial benefits connected to renewable energy.

“If you have a system professionally installed you will start saving from day one. Your battery can also be programmed to save more when your tariff is lower and discharge when the tariff is higher,” he says.

Why should I invest in solar?

The big question however is … Is it still a good idea to invest in renewable energy? And the answer is yes, now more than ever.

Since 2023 the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) regulations have been integrated voluntarily. These regulations will, however, be mandatory from 2025. ESG regulations have been put in place worldwide to hold society and corporate governance responsible for their environmental impact. Although ESG affects several sectors, one of the key focus points is climate change. Countries that rely heavily on coal generated power, like South Africa, could be at risk of increased import levies.

In addition to the ESG regulations National Building Regulations also deal with environmental sustainability. South African National Standards part XA deals specifically with energy usage in buildings. One of these regulations’ states that a minimum of 50% of hot water used in new developments must come from renewable energy.

If this has not convinced you, keep in mind that Eskom applied for a 36% tariff increase in 2024 and they have also indicated that they will be asking for 11,8% in the following year and a further 9,1% the year after. This means electricity will be almost 67% more expensive in the next three years.

Micasa is the answer

Micasa Energy Solutions provide solar energy for commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors as well as residential developments.

They assist their clients by doing in depth studies to see where the best savings for your project will be, review your production to identify possible savings in energy consumption and only use the best suited equipment for your project.

They partner with clients to measure, design and implement the most cost saving solar solutions with the aim of helping their clients empower their businesses and be assured of uninterupted productivity.

With Micasa’s solutions you will be well on your way to energy independence and long term savings. You can visit their website at https://www.micasa.co.za/ to get in touch with one of their agents today.