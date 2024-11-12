Maximise your profits with Rotrix irrigation systems

Whichever irrigation system you are looking for, Rotrix will have it for you! They have the most cost-efficient travelling irrigation systems available in Africa, that will maximise your farming profits and will not let you down.

The first rainmaker travelling irrigation systems was designed and built in the early 1980’s by Mike Hewitt. He is the founder of Rotrix Africa and a specialist in irrigation systems.

Their travelling irrigation units are the most versatile and compact mobile irrigation systems on the market for exporting. They are also available in Botswana, Ghana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Their travelling unit is placed on one side of the field and can irrigate everywhere. Its durable water pipe gets rolled out to the water supply in the centre of the field. The steel cable is then rolled out to the opposite side of the field where it is anchored. The cable is thus twice as long as the water pipe.

The different irrigation systems they offer to accommodate all farmers:

(All systems have a vertical galvanised hose reel)

Cane Master 300 irrigation system

The Rotrix cane master 300 was designed to accommodate sugar cane growers with supplementary irrigation during the dry periods and the establishing of new cane fields. Due to their lightweight design, they are easily managed by small teams of operators without the need to wait for tractors to assist with lane changing.

Hose Master irrigation system

This is a portable small-scale field irrigator.

Rainmaker 200 irrigation systems (available in 2 wheel and 4 wheel)

This is their top seller heavy-duty agricultural irrigation system.

Rhino 300 4×4 irrigation system

Most versatile travelling irrigation system on the market.

Agrirain 200 irrigation system

Their heavy-duty agricultural irrigation system.

Greenkeeper 200 irrigation system

Sport and recreation field irrigation system

Clubman 100 irrigation system

Sport and recreation field irrigation system

Sportsman 120 irrigation system

Sport field and garden irrigation system

Mechanical Hose Winder

For more information contact them at 023-342-3010 or visit their website at: https://www.rotrixafrica.co.za/