Massey Ferguson delivers comfort and efficiency to Namibia

Georg Sievers, a dedicated farmer located 40 km north of Grootfontein, manages a diverse agricultural operation that includes cattle, maize, sunflowers, and vegetables. His family’s farming legacy began in 1934 when his grandfather purchased the farm. From a young age, Georg developed an affinity for Massey Ferguson tractors, starting with the first Massey Ferguson 188 acquired by his father.

In 1992, Georg expanded his fleet with two new tractors: a 290 and a 399. His current equipment lineup includes a 6711 primarily used for spraying and land preparation, and the recently acquired MF 8S, which excels in soil preparation and deep ripping. Georg praises the MF 8S for its ride comfort, spacious cabin, quiet interior, and impressive engine power combined with efficient fuel consumption.

Georg also highlights the performance of his 6713R model, particularly appreciating its Dyna-4 gearbox. This feature allows for precise speed selection tailored to each implement, enhancing tillage efficiency and economy. “The smooth gear shifting and the ability to choose the right speed for each task make the 6713R indispensable for spraying and planting,” Georg notes.

Susie Sievers, Georg’s wife, shares the family’s excitement whenever a new tractor arrives on the farm. “The children always run to see the new addition,” she says.

Timely maize planting is crucial in Namibia, with December being the optimal period.

“Rain can necessitate round-the-clock work to complete planting, making larger tractors essential for covering extensive areas efficiently,” Georg explains.

Preventive maintenance is a priority for Georg, who services his tractors before each season. He appreciates the support from his local Massey Ferguson distributor, Otjiwarongo Motors & Tractors, which offers backup tractors if needed. “It’s reassuring to know they provide support during critical times,” he adds.

Otjiwarongo Motors & Tractors, a family business founded in 1983, has been a reliable partner for the Sievers family. Thorsten Kopp, the Sales Manager, notes that they have service teams covering the entire country, from the south to the Okavango. The longstanding relationship between the Sievers family and Otjiwarongo Motors & Tractors dates back to the days when Georg and Thorsten’s fathers did business together.

“We maintain a strong relationship with Otjiwarongo Motors & Tractors. They provide prompt parts delivery when needed. Compared to other brands, the cost of ownership for Massey Ferguson tractors is relatively low, with affordable and readily available parts,” Georg remarks.

Thorsten emphasizes the central role of Massey Ferguson tractors in their operations. “The tractor is the heart of our business, and Massey Ferguson consistently meets our needs. We are proud to partner with Massey Ferguson,” he states.

Massey Ferguson tractors are renowned for their comfort, connectivity, user-friendliness, power efficiency, output, fuel efficiency, and low operating costs. Thorsten also observes a shift towards high horsepower tractors and precision farming in Grootfontein. “Massey Ferguson high horsepower tractors offer exceptional fuel efficiency, achieving the same output with lower input costs due to the synergy between the engine, gearbox, and hydraulics,” he explains.

