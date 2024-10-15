Massey Ferguson: Celebrates over 40 years of exceptional service to Namibian farmers

Nestled in the heart of Namibia, Otjiwarongo Motors and Tractors (OMT) has become a cornerstone of the agricultural community. Founded in 1983, this family-owned business has dedicated itself to providing high-quality parts, spares, and exceptional service, ensuring the seamless operation of agricultural machinery for the region’s farmers.

OMT offers a comprehensive range of agricultural equipment, from tractors to various implements, recognising the critical role reliable machinery plays in the agricultural industry. As a proud supplier of Massey Ferguson tractors and spares, OMT has established itself as an indispensable partner for farmers throughout Namibia.

Four decades of commitment

Over the past 40 years, OMT has grown significantly, becoming a trusted ally for the Namibian agricultural sector. The challenging farming conditions in Namibia, characterised by vast distances between farms and towns, necessitate a reliable and trustworthy supplier. OMT has consistently risen to the occasion, providing unwavering support when it is needed most.

The Kopp family: Born to farm

Erni Kopp, the owner and founder of OMT, reflects on the early days: “Looking back at where everything started, I explored the country and asked myself what I wanted to achieve here, whereafter we decided to establish ourselves in Otjiwarongo.”

Erni, along with his sons Thorsten and Gero, and supported by his wife Heidi, has driven the business forward over the past four decades. Heidi reminisces: “I clearly remember when Erni came home with the idea of starting our own business. It was a wonderful idea, and we were committed to making it happen.”

The journey was not without its challenges. Initially, there was no irrigation, and farmers primarily relied on dryland farming. Despite the tough conditions, the Kopp family persevered. Erni recalls: “We pushed through, and we have made it.”

Thorsten, who has been part of the business since the beginning of his career, shares his passion: “The agricultural industry and farming equipment have always been my true passion. Since I can remember, Massey Ferguson has been the tractor for me. There is no other tractor like a Massey!”

Ensuring reliable service

Given Namibia’s vast distances, providing reliable service is paramount. OMT ensures the availability of parts and maintains well-equipped fleet of service teams to minimise downtime for their customers. Thorsten explains: “You do not want to drive to the same client over 300 km two or three times. You ensure that when you deliver service, you have the right parts with you or in your workshop.”

Gero adds: “Our company caters to all types of clients, from emerging farmers to large commercial operations. We strive to find the best possible solutions and supply equipment perfectly suited to their needs.”

Building trust through honesty

Erni attributes the success of OMT’s 40-year legacy to building trust through honesty. “A farmer is looking for a trustworthy partner. The farmer who buys a tractor from us should be assured that he can still get parts from us for at least the next decade. When asked if we have parts available for an old tractor, I can proudly say: ‘Yes, we do!’”

Erni concludes: “This is how we have built trust over the years. Customers return because they know we provide peace of mind.

There is a reason why the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Gero adds: “Our parents started out right, and we continue to build on that foundation without making radical changes. We adapt and use new methods while honouring past practices.”

Serving all of Namibia

Gero emphasises: “If you are looking for any agricultural equipment or a tractor, get in touch with us. We service the whole of Namibia, from the Orange River to the Okavango, the Zambezi region, and everything in between. We will ensure you get the right equipment.”

Become part of the Massey Ferguson Family:

Visit http://www.tractorsnamibia.com

Contact +264 (0) 67 303041

E-mail massey@afol.com.na