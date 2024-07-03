Manitou has the right handling solution for you

For more than 50 years Manitou has been solution-driven and a leader in handling equipment aimed at the agricultural market. They offer solutions for grain and seed, equestrian, livestock, poultry, and wine farmers, as well as gardening, mixed farming, and nurseries.

Grain farming

Manitou’s grain handling equipment will save you time while preserving the quality of your crops. They offer solutions for the most demanding grain farming tasks, ensuring high performance and safety.

Grain handling activities like loading and unloading bulk, storing, moving, and cleaning are constantly happening on the farm. For these you need telescopic handlers, forklifts and high-capacity buckets. Manitou provides all these and they are powerful, robust, efficient, easy to handle, safe and comfortable equipment.

Telescopic handlers

Manitou’s MLT-X range agricultural telescopic handlers are at the cutting edge of technology and innovation and their features guarantee you can operate efficiently in any condition.

These machines have:

Panoramic high-visibility windscreens

Optimal lighting for day and night

All-day comfort cabs

A joystick on a floating armrest

Wide selection of tires

Engines adapted to your needs

Automatic radiator cleaning

Off-road maneuverability

4 steering modes (2/4-wheel drive, crab, Manicrab)

Their models include:

MLT-X 625-75H

Max capacity – 2 500 kg

Max lifting height – 5,9 m

Breakout force with bucket – 4 205 daN

Ground clearance – 0,38 m

MLT-X 732

Max capacity – 3 200 kg

Max lifting height – 6,9 m

Breakout force with bucket – 5 770 daN

Ground clearance – 0,45 m

MLT-X 735 T LSU

Max capacity – 3 500 kg

Max lifting height – 6,9 m

Breakout force with bucket – 6 825 daN

Ground clearance – 0,44 m

MLT-X 737-130 PS+

Max capacity – 3 700 kg

Max lifting height – 6,9 m

Breakout force with bucket – 5 520 daN

Ground clearance – 0,41 m

MLT-X 741 T LSU

Max capacity – 4 100 kg

Max lifting height – 6,9 m

Breakout force with bucket – 6 825 daN

Ground clearance – 0,44 m





MLT-X 841-145 PS+

Max capacity – 4 100 kg

Max lifting height – 7,6 m

Breakout force with bucket – 5 268 daN

Ground clearance – 0,43 m

MLT-X 850-145 V+

Max capacity – 4 999 kg

Max lifting height – 7,6 m

Breakout force with bucket – 8 670 daN

Ground clearance – 0,45 m

MLT-X 961-160 V+ L

Max capacity – 6 000 kg

Max lifting height – 9 m

Breakout force with bucket – 7 300 daN

Ground clearance – 0,45 m

MLT-X 1035 LT LSU

Max capacity – 3 500 kg

Max lifting height – 9,6 m

Breakout force with bucket – 6 000 daN

Ground clearance – 0,44 m

MLT-X 1041-145 PS+L

Max capacity – 4 100 kg

Max lifting height – 9,65 m

Breakout force with bucket – 5 043 daN

Ground clearance – 0,43 m

Agricultural buckets

Manitou’s bulk product buckets have a reinforced structure in the base, blade and sides. It is the ideal bucket for products like cereals, woodchips, and mineral feed. They are designed with a 3° angle for quick loading and unloading and a 500HB bolt-on cutting edge (LDR) for more longevity.

Manitou agricultural bucket.

Big bag handler

Handling big bags are usually done with forklifts which creates the risk of falling or destabilisation of the truck, the bag being punctured by the fork or having to raise the mast of the ruck high which can impair visibility.

The simple solution is Manitou’s big bag handler it is an accessory dedicated to suspended loads, meeting all the normative expectations. It is a 100% tubular structure and has stops to prevent the bags from falling out in the event of sudden braking or unwanted spillage movement.

It helps you maintain visibility to the right, has a maximum capacity of four single-handled big bags of 600 kg each or one big bag with four handles of 2 400 kg. It is designed for faster bag pick-up and loading cycles and has a stabiliser in the lower part limiting the swing of the bags.

If you are looking for the right handling equipment for your farm, look no further than Manitou. Visit their website www.manitou.com to find the best solutions and a dealer near you.