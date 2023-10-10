Mahindra tractors are ready for tomorrow

With the right tool for the job, farming can be more efficient, more productive and more profitable. But, for various reasons, not every farmer can invest in humongous tractors and multiple gigantic implements. For some, the size of their farming operation makes it impractical – not everyone is a mega farmer – and for others, the type of farming practices has specific requirements. After all, your orchard or vineyard requires a smaller, narrower tractor than a maize field.

This is something that the dedicated Mahindra Tractor’s team understands. There are approximately 2,5 million smallholder farmers in South Africa is n and the sector is still growing. But in order for these individuals to grow and produce more food and generate a bigger income, they require tools that help transform their farming operations.

At the recent Cape NAMPO expo in Bredasdorp, Mahindra displayed the wide range of tractors that farmers can choose from. “We have a wide range of tractors, ranging from 11 to 82 kW (15 to 110 hp),” says Saurabh Kohli, Head of the Farm Business sector of Mahindra in South Africa.

The brand has a range of implements that works well with the tractors, such as sprayers, hay rakes and mulchers. Mahindra also has assembly plants on every continent.

“We are trying to bring across the awareness of what the products are, what their capabilities are and what Mahindra stands for,” Saurabh explains.

The aim to transform farming and enrich lives

“There is a reason the world likes us. Tough, efficient and effortless are not just statements for Mahindra. We believe in this and that is why we are offering it,” he elaborates.

One of the offerings that Mahindra provides is the 3:2:3 promise. “It’s a three-year warranty where we give you 2 years, 2 000 kilometres service parts, and we do a three day turn-around on your tractor if there is a breakdown.

“If it cannot be fixed within three days, we ask the dealer to give you another tractor for we understand that the farmer needs a tractor when he needs it.”

Helpful service from Mahindra across the country

“We have a beautiful after sales team which is very well connected with all the dealers across the country. There are processes, systems check, spare parts, available, technical discussions, warranties … All are taken care of by the teams,” Saurabh says.

He praises the dedication of the sales teams and emphasises that Mahindra already has a strong footprint in South African agriculture.

At the Mahindra stand at NAMPO in Bredasdorp, farmers were impressed with the wide variety of the tractors. Some of these included models from the Global tractors that have been designed to cater to the needs of farmers worldwide.

“We want people to understand what we are doing and how we are planning,” he says. “We are here, and we shall work with you to do better things for the community.”

