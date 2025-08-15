Mahindra opens the doors to their new state-of-the-art vehicle assembly facility

468 words

With the inauguration of Mahindra’s new vehicle assembly plant, they will be able to increase their monthly output and provide much-needed jobs to the local economy.

The facility raised from the ground up at the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone in KwaZulu-Natal highlights Mahindra’s journey through the past 30 years.

The assembly facility was built close to the original assembly facility that was opened in 2018. The new facility features are an improvement in both capacity and technology. It incorporates advanced quality control systems, expanded production lines and a dedicated customization zone for Mahindra’s South African customers.

“Our original facility played a pivotal role in establishing our local footprint,” Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa said during the opening.

He went on to explain that as demand for the locally assembled Pik Up range increased they required a larger facility to not only keep up but also be prepared for future growth while keeping their world-class standard.

The new facility will be able to produce over one thousand single- and double cab Pik Up models per month with the ability to grow as demand grows.

With the future in mind this assembly facility also has the flexibility to accommodate new Mahindra models in the future. Keeping things local, the Mahindra Engineers continues to work with local suppliers to identify opportunities for more localistion to support South Africa’s industrial development.

“This investment underscores our confidence in South Africa as both a manufacturing base and a key growth market for Mahindra globally,” said Rajesh. It reflects Mahindra’s commitment to creating jobs, supporting local industry, and delivering robust, reliable vehicles that meet the needs of South African customers.

Sachin Arolkar, Head of International Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Said that South Africa is a cornerstone market in the Mahindra’s international growth strategy. This new facility will strengthen their ability to serve local customers and enhance regional manufacturing capabilities.

“It is a clear demonstration of our long-term commitment to invest in Africa and to make South Africa a central hub in our global operations,” Sachin said.

Dr Dempsey Naidoo, Chairman of AIH Logistics, who is Mahindra’s local assembly partner said: “Our partnership with Mahindra since 2018 has delivered a world-class semi knocked-down automotive facility that stands as the largest of its kind in South Africa. This achievement reflects the power of collaboration between global expertise and local capability, creating jobs, developing skills, and advancing the country’s automotive manufacturing sector.”