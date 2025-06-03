LiuGong machines thrive in Africa

339 words

LiuGong is a global leader in construction machinery and have established themselves as a strong presence in Africa. This is due to their robust, cost-effective, and innovative equipment that is tailored to the continent’s challenging conditions.

Since entering the African market in 2002, LiuGong has deployed over 2 000 machines in Africa. This is supported by their network of over 80 dealers who ensure reliable after-sales service and parts availability.

Most used LiuGong machines in Africa

LiuGong’s wheel loaders, particularly the 856H and 8128H, and excavators like the 922E and 950E, are widely used in Africa.

The 856H wheel loader, with its 168 kW Cummins engine and 3,5 m³ bucket, excels in heavy-duty tasks because of its fuel efficiency and durability, while excavators like the 922E are popular for their precision and reliability in large-scale projects. The 950E tackles demanding excavation projects in the mining sector and when used for infrastructure.

The 777A backhoe loader is widely used for agriculture and construction because it is affordable and versatile.

Why LiuGong thrives in African environments

Africa’s harsh climates, rugged terrains, and sometimes remote sites demand equipment that is durable, easy to maintain, and fuel-efficient.

LiuGong machines are designed with these challenges in mind, with their robust built and world-class components from partners like Cummins and ZF. The LiuGong ergonomic cabins and smart controls enhance the operator’s comfort which is crucial for long hours in extreme conditions.

LiuGong also places focus on localised service, with spare parts centres and training facilities being readily available to minimise downtime and address the logistical challenges African countries sometimes face.

Industries and LiuGong’s technology

LiuGong machines are very versatile and used in various industries like agriculture, construction, mining and forestry. Their automated equipment and remote-control technology with enhanced safety and efficiency make these machines fit for any environment. LiuGong machines also come with a wide variety of attachments to suit specialised jobs.

The combination of strong, reliable machines with top-class technology and safety features make them perfect for African countries.