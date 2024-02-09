Keep your animals happy and safe with Gallagher

Whether you want to keep your animals in and safe, or keep other animals out, Gallagher has the best fencing solutions available. Combining practical solutions and technology means that their fences will suit any farmer’s need.

Electric fencing plays a key role in managing livestock and equine containment, wildlife exclusion, and optimising grazing or pasture management.

With Gallaghers fencing solutions you are guaranteed safe, easy to install, made to last economical fencing systems, with a wide range of options for all animal types and farming practices.

Permanent and portable electric fences allow your animals to graze in specific areas while other pastures can rest and regrow. Permanent fences create the longest life, are easy to install and highly effective for animal control, while portable fences are easily transported, assembled and flexible for short-term animal control and rotational grazing.

Gallagher’s full range of mains, battery, and solar powered energizers will help control your animals over long fence distances.

Smart Fence G7000

Gallagher’s smart fence solutions are stronger and easier to maintain. The revolutionary four wire, 100 m portable fence system of the G7000 can be used for your immediate but temporary needs. It is 40% faster to wind up, has a stronger main post for more stability, and the winding system allows knots to pass for easier wire repair. For temporary paddocks, grazing or tree protection, simply connect the fence to any energiser to get a fully portable electric fence.

Keep your livestock safe!

Gallagher’s livestock fences are safe, durable, easy to install and cost effective. Their portable fences deliver a shock to the animal who then learns to respect the fence boundary. This leads to less stock pressure on your fence, which in turn increases its durability. It takes half as long to build as traditional fencing.

The offset/Retrofit (wire) fences are used to protect and extend the life of conventional fencing. High tensile (3 wire) fences are permanent fences and high-tension systems that deliver a long life. They are easy to install and operate and last for more than 10 years.

To build a Gallagher electrified fence is as easy as one two three. First decide on your power energiser. Gallagher provides a wide range of power products that supply power to your electric fence. Then construct your fence with Gallagher’s various products or full kits.

Gallaghers equine fencing systems will keep your horses safe and sound

Gallagher has various types of equine fencing available; tape, braid and equine fencing will last many years, is highly visible and high-tension fences are specifically designed coated wire to reduce risk of injury.

Virtual fencing

If wires are not for you

Virtual Fencing and Herding eShepherd is a GPS enabled neckband with web applications that enable you to fence, move and monitor livestock. Simply draw a virtual fence anywhere on your property and cattle are trained to remain within the virtual barrier.

This world-leading technology enables farmers to increase productivity and profitably through more efficient use of land, by avoiding under- and over-grazing. eShepherd tracks, manages, and moves animals with the touch of a button, any time, anywhere. eShepherd gives you permanent visibility and control over the whereabouts and health of your animals, connecting farmers to their herds like never before.

For more information on fencing products and solutions, visit Gallagher’s website www.gallaghersa.co.za