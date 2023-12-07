Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 7th December 2023

Jupidex cultivates a culture of excellence

Jupidex Employee Overview – Thumbnail

Arthur Bezuidenhout, CEO of Jupidex, explains that the distribution focuses on bringing world-class equipment to South African farmers and fostering a collaborative, caring company culture. 

Jupidex’s company culture is one of shared values in client service, mutual support and a positive attitude.

Other ways in which the brand ensures that they assists staff is to provide employee benefits and bursary options.

To find out more about the solutions that Jupidex offers, visit their website on www.jupidex.co.za.

