Join Revaro at NAMPO 2025 and celebrate innovation, power, and 25 years of trust

Experience unmatched versatility with Revaro's TLB range, engineered to meet the highest international standards. From the compact HD50 to the powerful HD96, these backhoe loaders are designed for efficiency and reliability across various terrains. Whether it is excavation, loading, or landscaping, Revaro TLBs deliver consistent performance.

Revaro proudly invited all farmers, families, and agri-professionals to NAMPO 2025, where they will celebrate 25 years of exceptional service, unwavering reliability, and proudly South African innovation. This year marks a major milestone for them, and they are pulling out all the stops to make their presence at NAMPO their most exciting and impactful yet.

Whether you are looking for cutting-edge machinery, family-friendly fun, or simply a great conversation with their passionate team, Revaro’s stand is the place to be. Expect exclusive product reveals, dynamic live demos, show specials, and giveaways that will keep you coming back.

Explore their latest agri and construction innovations

Revaro builds machines that work as hard as South African farmers do. For 25 years, they have combined performance, durability, and value in every product they offer. This year, they display an even broader range of solutions for the agricultural and construction industries.

Adventure leisure vehicles

Designed for versatility, comfort, and fun, Revaro’s leisure vehicles are the perfect farm companions, whether you are giving guests a tour, heading out for a game drive, or just exploring off the beaten path.

Telehandlers with purpose-built attachments

These adaptable workhorses are a must-have on any farm. From lifting pallets to loading feed, Revaro telehandlers come with custom attachments designed to boost your efficiency and save time on daily tasks.

Unique, powerful, and purpose-built for SA conditions. Due to the common occurrence of tyre damage during mulching, it just made sense to combine the mulcher with a track-steer machine to eliminate tyre damage. The added advantage of the Track-steer is that the engine and cooling system are behind the operator, keeping it safe and out of the way of the dust and sharp debris kicked up by the mulcher. Getting the job done while eliminating the risk of breakage. That is Revaro reliability and innovation.

Mini excavators and backhoe loaders

Compact in size but big on capability. Ideal for trenching, digging foundations, clearing brush, and much more. These machines bring construction-level strength to any farming operation.

Forklifts and generators

Power up your operation with our dependable generators and lift your logistics with Revaro’s wide range of forklifts. From packhouses to warehouses, Revaro’s equipment keeps you moving and productive, no matter the load or power demands.

Agrimech loaders

Built tough for South African farms, Revaro Agrimech loaders offer incredible lifting capacity, ground clearance, and all-day comfort for the operator. Whether you are shifting feed, silage, or equipment, these loaders handle it with ease.

Family fun, competitions and daily giveaways

NAMPO is not just for the agri-professionals. It is a family experience, and Revaro is ready to welcome everyone!

Bring the kids to our interactive and family-friendly stand, where they can take part in a special kids’ competition with exciting prizes up for grabs. It is fun, safe, and a great way to include the next generation of farmers.

And because it is Revaro’s 25th birthday, they are celebrating with daily lucky draws and exclusive giveaways! From Revaro-branded merchandise to practical gear for the farm, you could walk away with something special just by visiting them.

Do not miss Revaro at NAMPO 2025

This is more than just an exhibition, it is a celebration of innovation, resilience, and local manufacturing excellence. For 25 years, Revaro has stood beside South Africa’s farming and construction communities, and they are just getting started.

Come see what is new, test what is tough, and talk to the team that puts farmers first.

Revaro – 25 years of power, passion, and progress. Make sure to visit them at NAMPO, stall H13, to see their incredible range on offer. Visit their website, send them an e-mail at sales@revaro.co.za or phone them on (+27)-11-794-1177.