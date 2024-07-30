John Deere Parts Bootcamp: Better knowledge leads to happier Customers for the Parts Sales Personnel

The John Deere 6110M tractor was on display for the Parts Sales Personnel to inspect it closely.

John Deere’s quality does not only lie in their equipment but also in their people. To ensure that Customers get the best service, advice and support, they invest in keeping their Parts Sales Personnel up to date on the newest technology and information available. This ensures that no matter what a Customer’s needs are, John Deere and their dealerships are ready, willing, and able to assist.

To achieve this, John Deere recently hosted their Parts Bootcamp for their Parts Personnel. The program was designed to equip John Deere Parts Personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively promote and sell parts for their agricultural and construction equipment.

The Bootcamp included sessions on product features, benefits, sales techniques, and Customer service to enhance the participants’ ability to serve customers and boost sales. From 1 to 12 July 2024, 90 participants from Dealerships across South Africa attended four sessions at the John Deere Boksburg office. The program included knowledge on sales points as well as walk-arounds for their AG and C&F Machines.

One of the most important aspects of the Bootcamp was giving the attendees the opportunity to get hands-on experience and practical knowledge of the equipment. The walk-arounds were interactive sessions which allowed the Sales Personnel to familiarise themselves with the machinery, understand their features, and learn about maintenance requirements, contributing to a deeper understanding of the products and improving their ability to assist Customers effectively.

They had the opportunity to get up close and personal with John Deere’s 5E, 6M and 8R Tractors, as well as Combines and Sprayers. They also had a closer look at four of the John Deere Construction Machines, a Grader, a TLB, an Excavator and a Loader.

On the last day, Participants toured the Fuchs oil plant. Fuchs is John Deere’s local oil Supplier and attendees were given the opportunity to view the John Deere oil blending facility, as well as the production line and the warehouse where the oil is stored.

These training programs provide valuable opportunities to enhance product knowledge, improve selling skills, and stay updated on the latest industry trends. By participating in Bootcamps, the Sales Teams can better serve customers, increase sales effectiveness, and contribute to the overall success of the Dealership. Getting the right parts at the right time and ensuring they are of high quality is crucial for maintaining equipment reliability, minimising downtime, and maximising operational efficiency. Quality parts help ensure optimal performance and longevity of the Equipment. It reduces the risk of breakdowns, and ultimately leads to cost savings and improved productivity for John Deere Customers.

John Deere has a wide range of high-quality parts for its agricultural and construction equipment at their RDC (Regional Distribution Centre) in Kempton Park as well as at their Dealerships countrywide.

Ensuring parts availability is essential for minimising equipment downtime, keeping operations running smoothly, and supporting Customer needs efficiently. John Deere’s commitment to parts availability reflects its dedication to Customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

Following the Bootcamp, Customers can look forward to a team with better selling skills and product knowledge from the John Dear Dealership Sales Personnel.

This successful Bootcamp demonstrated the need for programs like this, and John Deere is already eagerly planning their next Bootcamp for 2025.