ISUZU Trucks celebrates 12 years of market leadership

Time and consistency are the ultimate test when it comes to trucks, and ISUZU continues to pass with flying colours. For 12 consecutive years, ISUZU Trucks has proudly claimed the top spot as the number one brand in South Africa’s cab-over-chassis market, dominating the combined Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segments. This remarkable achievement speaks volumes about the brand’s resilience, reliability, and commitment to excellence.

ISUZU Trucks’ enduring market leadership is a testament to its ability to navigate challenges and deliver on its promise of quality and performance. In 2024, the brand maintained a commanding presence in the combined MCV and HCV segments, cementing its position as an industry leader by ending off the year with 27,7% market share, giving Isuzu a +5% lead ahead of the brand in 2nd position.

What made ISUZU Trucks number one for 12 years

ISUZU’s sustained leadership in the commercial vehicle market is the result of deliberate strategy and unwavering commitment. ISUZU’s success is built on a foundation of core principles and customer-focused innovation:

Cost efficiency

ISUZU’s trucks offer a competitive cost per kilometer and total cost of ownership, making them a preferred choice for businesses. ISUZU’s strong resale value makes it a smart investment too.

Reliability and durability

Built to last, ISUZU trucks minimise downtime, ensuring uninterrupted operations for customers.

Fuel efficiency and innovation

Advanced engineering and cutting-edge technology contribute to exceptional fuel efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Comprehensive after-sales support

A robust support network ensures customer satisfaction long after the sale.

Versatility

With a vast range of trucks tailored for industries across all sectors, ISUZU meets diverse operational needs.

Customer-centric approach

ISUZU is a trusted partner dedicated to helping businesses thrive.

These qualities are at the heart of ISUZU’s trucks, fostering customer trust and solidifying the brand’s leadership in the market year after year.

A milestone worth celebrating

“We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful for the support of our valued customers, dealerships, and partners who have played a crucial role in our continued success,” said Craig Uren, Senior Vice President Revenue Generation (SACU) at ISUZU Motors South Africa. He added, “These results reinforce our dedication to providing high-quality, innovative solutions. ISUZU Trucks remains committed to setting industry standards and driving the future of commercial transportation.”

As ISUZU Trucks embarks on another year of market leadership, the focus remains on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. The brand’s legacy of excellence sets the stage for continued success, ensuring that ISUZU Trucks will remain a trusted partner for businesses across South Africa.

The story of ISUZU Trucks is far from over. With its unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, the brand is poised to lead the commercial vehicle market for many more years to come. None of this was possible without the trust from ISUZU’s customers in their trucks, and the trust in the people behind the ISUZU brand to deliver on their promise.