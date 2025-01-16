Invest in safety: Roadworthy your truck and trailer the right way

986 words

Investing in a pre-owned truck for your fleet is not only about the lowest mileage but the best condition as well. Ensuring your truck is roadworthy and maintained can save you money in the long run, and save lives as well.

ZA Truck and trailers is a leading pre-owned truck company. They believe in leading by example by providing their customers with only the best pre-owned fleet trucks on the market. They have shared some roadworthy tips and signs to look out for.

Why is it important to roadworthy your truck?

Apart from the obvious, it is the law to have a roadworthy vehicle. The state of your fleet can also have a significant impact on your business. Allowing an unroadworthy vehicle on the road can lead to fines, penalties or the confiscation of your vehicle.

Having a safe truck is crucial for the safety of your drivers, passengers and other road users. Proper maintenance, including checking the tyres, brake lights and overall structural integrity, reduces the risk of accidents.

Roadworthy trucks and trailers are less likely to experience breakdowns and can even extend the lifespan of your truck. Roadworthy trucks also tend to be more fuel-efficient and produce less emissions – contributing to a cleaner environment.

Your truck is the main advertisement for your brand. Maintaining a fleet of roadworthy vehicles enhances your business’ reputation by demonstrating your commitment to safety.

A second-hand truck or trailer needs to be roadworthy to ensure it meets legal safety standards, which protect both the driver and others on the road. Roadworthiness verifies that the vehicle is safe to operate and capable of handling long distances without major issues. Regular wear and tear, particularly in second-hand vehicles, can impact vital systems like brakes, tires, suspension, and lights.

Roadworthy vehicles maintain higher resale values, which is beneficial for owners looking to upgrade or sell their trucks and trailers.

ZA Trucks and Trailers can assist by taking your truck to get verified as roadworthy.

The roadworthy process

Here is how they check for roadworthiness:

Initial inspection: A general visual check, looking for obvious wear or damage, such as rust on the chassis, worn-out tires, broken lights, or leaks. The initial inspection can reveal potential issues before proceeding to more formal checks.

A general visual check, looking for obvious wear or damage, such as rust on the chassis, worn-out tires, broken lights, or leaks. The initial inspection can reveal potential issues before proceeding to more formal checks. Certified roadworthy inspection: In many regions, a formal inspection by an authorised roadworthiness testing centre is required. The truck or trailer will be assessed for compliance with local safety standards, covering areas such as: Proper function and stopping efficiency of the brakes; smooth, responsive steering operation without excessive play; the absence of wear in shock absorber, springs, and axles; that all lights and indicators are functional and properly aligned; that there are no leaks in the exhaust system, and that emissions are within legal limits.

In many regions, a formal inspection by an authorised roadworthiness testing centre is required. The truck or trailer will be assessed for compliance with local safety standards, covering areas such as: Proper function and stopping efficiency of the brakes; smooth, responsive steering operation without excessive play; the absence of wear in shock absorber, springs, and axles; that all lights and indicators are functional and properly aligned; that there are no leaks in the exhaust system, and that emissions are within legal limits. Documentation and certification: Once the vehicle has passed the roadworthiness inspection, a certificate is issued. This document is required to register the vehicle. Keep this certificate on hand, as it may be necessary for routine checks and future resale.

Once the vehicle has passed the roadworthiness inspection, a certificate is issued. This document is required to register the vehicle. Keep this certificate on hand, as it may be necessary for routine checks and future resale. Ongoing maintenance: Roadworthiness is not a one-time event. Regular maintenance, such as oil changes, brake checks, and tire rotation, is essential to keep the truck or trailer safe over time.

Roadworthiness is not a one-time event. Regular maintenance, such as oil changes, brake checks, and tire rotation, is essential to keep the truck or trailer safe over time. Additional tests for older or heavily used vehicles: For second-hand trucks and trailers, or those with higher mileage, additional inspections like load-testing and structural checks are recommended. These ensure the vehicle’s frame and components can safely handle operational demands.

Red flags and pitfalls of roadworthy testing

Like all things in life there are some things to look out for before and during the roadworthy process of your second-hand truck or trailer.

Do a pre-inspection: Before taking your vehicle for a roadworthy inspection, first perform your own thorough checks to ensure you have it right the first time.

Before taking your vehicle for a roadworthy inspection, first perform your own thorough checks to ensure you have it right the first time. Choose the right workshop: Be mindful of the workshop you choose to get your truck or trailer roadworthy. Opting for unlicensed or inexperienced workshops for the roadworthy inspection can result in poor-quality service or non-compliance with regulations. Always select a reputable and certified inspection centre.

Be mindful of the workshop you choose to get your truck or trailer roadworthy. Opting for unlicensed or inexperienced workshops for the roadworthy inspection can result in poor-quality service or non-compliance with regulations. Always select a reputable and certified inspection centre. Check the maintenance records : All maintenance and repair records should be in order. Missing documentation can raise concerns about the vehicle’s history and condition.

: All maintenance and repair records should be in order. Missing documentation can raise concerns about the vehicle’s history and condition. Skipping weight verification : Failing to weigh the truck or trailer at a weighbridge can lead to compliance issues. Ensuring that the vehicle is within legal weight limits is crucial.

: Failing to weigh the truck or trailer at a weighbridge can lead to compliance issues. Ensuring that the vehicle is within legal weight limits is crucial. Neglecting safety features : Clients should check that all safety features, such as brakes, lights, and reflective markers, are functional and compliant with regulations.

: Clients should check that all safety features, such as brakes, lights, and reflective markers, are functional and compliant with regulations. Using substandard replacement parts: Avoid using cheap or substandard parts for repairs, as these may not always meet safety standards and could jeopardise the roadworthy certification.

Choosing the right roadworthy testing station

Unprofessional service : If the inspection centre is unorganised, unprofessional, or does not provide clear information about the process, it is a red flag.

: If the inspection centre is unorganised, unprofessional, or does not provide clear information about the process, it is a red flag. Lack of transparency : Be cautious if the workshop is unwilling to provide a detailed explanation of the inspection process, costs, or necessary repairs.

: Be cautious if the workshop is unwilling to provide a detailed explanation of the inspection process, costs, or necessary repairs. High failure rates : If a workshop has a reputation for high failure rates without clear reasons, it may indicate a lack of quality control.

: If a workshop has a reputation for high failure rates without clear reasons, it may indicate a lack of quality control. Questionable certifications : Ensure that the workshop is certified and recognised by the relevant transport authorities. An unlicensed operation could lead to further complications.

: Ensure that the workshop is certified and recognised by the relevant transport authorities. An unlicensed operation could lead to further complications. Pressure tactics : Avoid workshops that pressure clients into unnecessary repairs or upselling services, which may not be needed for the roadworthy certification.

: Avoid workshops that pressure clients into unnecessary repairs or upselling services, which may not be needed for the roadworthy certification. Failure to provide a weighbridge ticket: After weighing the vehicle, clients should always request a weighbridge ticket as proof of compliance. If the centre does not offer this or is reluctant, it may be a sign of improper practices.

With these tips you can be sure that your truck or trailer is not only on the right standard, but also that your drivers and other road users are safe.

Visit ZA Truck and Trailers at www.zatrucksandtrailers.com if you are looking for the best quality in pre-owned trucks and trailers.