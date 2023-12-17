HOW DO I CONTROL BIOFILMS?

WHAT

A Biofilm is an often invisible community of bacteria which can build up on any equipment or surface. Many species of bacteria can form in a biofilm and this can play a significant role in harbouring and transferring pathogens.

A biofilm is usually undetectable by eye, however an extreme build up may cause a yellow or white scum to appear.

WHY

Even low levels of the wrong bacteria can cause a calf to scour. persistent scour is both detrimental to both calf health and long term performance.

HOW

Make sure initial rinse water is not too hot

Brushing is not thorough enough

Be aware of damaged equipment

To effectively clean your feeding equipment, you will need to use both detergent & disinfectant.

Always dry your equipment

Avoid washing without chemicals

Ensure the main washing water is not too cool

Biofilms release bacteria and contaminate the milk everytime the equipment is used.

