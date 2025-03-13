Herd management 2: The effect of grazing on grasslands

1124 words

Appropriate herd management is important to ensure sustainable grazing systems for cattle, goats, and sheep in the different ecosystems on the African continent. In the first article of this series, we examined the different ecosystems of the African continent where grazing is possible or not. In this article we focus on the effect of grazing on the grasslands of Africa.

Grasslands occupy 40 % of earth’s land surface, contribute to the production of up to half of all animal products, and store more than one third of soil carbon. When animals eat plants, the organic carbon stored in the plants is converted into other forms and utilised inside the animals. While grasslands are critically important, they are also highly vulnerable to land-use changes such as overgrazing, as well as changing climates causing higher temperatures and lower rainfall.

In addition, almost half of the world’s grasslands are subjected to degradation, and areas available for grazing are shrinking because of rapid human population growth and an increased demand for livestock products. As Temple Grandin was quoted in the previous article, livestock grazing is a natural part of the grassland ecosystem as domestic grazers have replaced the functional role of wild herbivores on the grasslands of Africa.

Grazing alters ecological processes

Extensive grazing alters a variety of ecological processes, thereby largely suppressing multiple ecosystem functions. In a recent study grazing substantially reduced plant productivity (-26 %), water conservation (-18 %) and carbon sequestration (-19 %). According to the study, the value of most ecosystem functions declined when grazing intensity increased. Grazing by mixed herbivores had more negative effects than grazing by a single species.

Also, environmental conditions had an influence on the impact of grazing. Light grazing increased carbon sequestration in arid regions but reduced it in semi-arid regions. Increasing aridity indirectly weakened the positive impacts of light grazing on ecosystem functions by suppressing grazing effects.

The study suggests that the interactions between grazing management and environmental conditions are critical when assessing the effects of grazing on grassland functions, and this will likely be more important as climates become hotter and drier.

The study confirmed that grazing influen-ces grasslands in the following ways:

•Grazing reduces the biomass available to livestock by directly removing leaves and stems so that only the roots remain, thus providing more sunlight for shorter plants.

•Selective grazing limits the decomposition of plants and litter by increasing the proportion of non-grass forbs that have fewer nutrients and are less decomposable.

•Grazing alters vegetation composition by allowing seeds of annuals and biennial species to develop rather than the seeds of perennials.

•Herbivores indirectly suppress soil carbon sequestration by reducing carbon inputs into the soil and altering plant litter quality.

•Trampling by livestock compacts the soil, thereby reducing the porosity and penetrability of the soil and thus changing hydrological processes.

•Dung and urine indirectly add nutrients to the soil, changing the composition of the microbial community, and accelerating nutrient cycling.

Knowing how grazing negatively and positively impacts the ecosystem, it is time to consider how to use grazing sustainably.

Sustainable grazing practices for soil care

Sustainable grazing involves using grasslands for livestock management in an ecologically responsible way. This means that the needs of the livestock must be balanced with wellbeing of the pasture.

Importance of sustainable grazing

Healthy soil supports productive agricultural systems. Sustainable grazing practices play a crucial role in soil care, as it helps improve the retention of water while reducing runoff. Soil health enhances biodiversity, which leads to more resilient ecosystems. Furthermore, sustainable grazing can sequester carbon, which means it allows carbon to be stored in the soil. This in turn helps limit climate change by reduc-ing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Key benefits of sustainable grazing thus include, in short:

• improvement of soil structure and fertility;

• reduction of erosion and enhancement of water management;

• promotion of diverse plant communities; and

• increase biodiversity and the resilience of grazing systems.

By adopting sustainable grazing methods, farmers can achieve long-term ecological and economic benefits.

These benefits include:

Enhancing soil structure Sustainable grazing practices improve soil structure that improves water infiltration and retention, so the plants receive the moisture they need to thrive. Increasing soil organic matter Soil structure is improved by regularly rotating grazing, thereby increasing soil organic matter. This plays a crucial role in nutrient availability, while also enhancing the soil’s capacity to store carbon.

Promoting biodiversity

Sustainable grazing encourages diverse plant and animal species. This biodiversity contributes to a balanced ecosystem and strengthens resilience against pests and diseases.

Reducing soil erosion

Controlled grazing minimizes soil erosion risks by keeping the topsoil essential for crop production in place. A healthy root system further anchors the soil in place.

Improving nutrient cycling

Sustainable grazing optimizes nutrient cycling within the soil, thereby enhancing the availability of essential minerals. As a result, crops grow better and produce a better yield.

Contributing to carbon sequestration

Proper grazing management plays a vital role in carbon sequestration, as it traps carbon that would otherwise enter the atmosphere. As a result, it combats climate change effectively.

Rotational grazing

Rotational grazing is the key to soil health. Rotational grazing involves moving livestock between pastures regularly, which promotes healthy grass growth while improving soil health. Livestock graze on one pasture while allowing others to recover, thereby mimicking natural grazing patterns seen in wild herds on the savanna plains of Africa.

Benefits

Improved pasture quality is the most significant benefit of rotational grazing. With proper management, healthy grasses can grow more vigorously in order to provide better nutrition for livestock. Also, rotational grazing enhances soil structure and fertility as microbial activity increases, leading to better nutrient cycling. In time, this helps reduce soil erosion, which washes away nutrients along with runoff rainwater.

Implementing rotational grazing

Farmers should first assess their land and resources and then design a grazing plan that suits their unique operation. Creating smaller paddocks is crucial for effective rotation, as is scheduling regular intervals for livestock rotation, which will give pastures the necessary rest period to allow the plants to regrow. It is also important to consistently

monitor not only the pasture but also the health condition of the livestock.

Challenges of rotational grazing

It may be challenging to start using rotational grazing, and careful planning and management is required. It may also be costly, but the long-term benefits will significantly outweigh these obstacles.

Source references

Niu, W., Ding, J., Fu, B., Zhao, W., Eldridge, D. (2024) Global effects of livestock grazing on ecosystem functions vary with grazing management and environment. ScienceDirect. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.agee.2024.109296

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167880924004146

Sustainable grazing practices for soil care (2025). https://thefarminginsider.com/sustainable-grazing-practices/

Terrestrial biological carbon cycle. (2024) Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terrestrial_biological_carbon_

cycle