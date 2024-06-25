Give your commercial vehicle the royal treatment with the Mercserv Truck Repair Centre

Investing in a quality brand truck means also investing in quality service and repair. Mercserv Truck Repair Centre (Pty) Ltd offers the best in service and repair services for commercial vehicles.

Mercserv Truck Repair Centre was established in 2011 following a rise in demand for services and repairs to be done on vehicles out of warranty.

As transporters themselves, Mercserv understands the transport business and aims to deliver quality workmanship at a fair price, while having your vehicle repaired with minimum downtime.

Mercserv Truck Repair Centre offers:

24-hour breakdown service all year round

Truck towing services. They can also arrange for the vehicle to be towed directly to their workshop

Horse and trailer repairs

A certificate of fitness

Maintenance services and repairs on commercial vehicles

Full diagnostic analysis to determine faults and provide diagnostic printouts

Lubrication services on truck and trailers. They can do this in combination with other services to minimise downtime

Engine re-builds, repairs and diagnostics at a reduced cost

Gearbox and diff repairs

Fault finding of electrical components by inspecting wiring

Repairs and services on Mercedes Benz Sprinters

Wheel alignment onsite at their workshop or on the road

They do not only service and repair commercial Mercedes Benz vehicles but can also assist you with any brand and model commercial vehicle. This does not only include heavy-duty vehicles, but any light duty vehicle as well.

With a credit check you may qualify for a 30-day account with them.

Contact Mercserv Truck Repair Centre today to book your commercial vehicle for some tender love and care. Visit their website at www.mercserv.co.za.