Four Lakes Importers and Exporters: The product excellence your animals need

Four Lakes Importers and Exporters, founded in 2001 by Wayde Pringle, is a privately owned company that has become a trusted name in the animal health industry.

Specialising in high-quality veterinary consumables and animal health products, Four Lakes services the Southern African and international markets.

The company operates as a sister company to W Pringle Export Holdings, trading as World Wide Sires-South Africa (WWS-SA), and utilises their established sales force to reach a shared client base.

Four Lakes animal health solutions

Four Lakes is dedicated to offering a wide range of products that support every stage of animal care, including calf care, post-calving recovery, in-lactation support, fertility management, dry periods, heat detection, artificial insemination, and more.

The company sources excellent products from around the globe, ensuring they meet international standards of quality. In addition to imported products, Four Lakes has developed its own line of locally manufactured items, providing affordable and reliable solutions to its customers without importation costs.

The company’s mission is to be a one-stop shop for animal health needs, supplying products that cover veterinary consumables, fertility solutions, and heat detection devices. In partnership with World Wide Sires, a subsidiary of Select Sires Incorporated in the USA, Four Lakes also offers a comprehensive range of genetics for livestock, further enhancing the quality and productivity of their clients’ farming practices.

The journey of Four Lakes

The history of Four Lakes began when WWS-SA started marketing Kamar heat detection devices. Recognising an opportunity for growth, Wayde Pringle decided to establish Four Lakes as a separate company to take over the marketing of these products and expand the portfolio to include a variety of animal health products.

A major turning point came in 2008 when Johannes Jansen, a WWS agent and owner of Jansen Dieregesondheid, merged his animal health business with Four Lakes. This strategic merger allowed Four Lakes to broaden its product range and services, especially in the North West Province.

Products for animal health

One of the standout products from Four Lakes is Calf Grow, a premium solution for calf care. Fortified with selenium and designed as a natural coccidiostat containing lasalocid, Calf Grow is highly effective in protecting calves from common infections like scours, coccidiosis, and crypto. In addition to its protective properties, Calf Grow contains a rich blend of vitamins and minerals, including MSM, to boost immunity and promote healthy growth.

Key benefits of Calf Grow:

– Protection against scours, coccidiosis, and crypto

– Immune system enhancement

– Liquid vitamin supplementation for milk-fed calves

– High levels of vitamins A, B, and E

– Added MSM for overall calf health

– Contains lasalocid, zinc bacitracin, and niacin for optimal growth support

Four Lakes Importers and Exporters continues to stand as a beacon of quality in the animal health sector. With a focus on sourcing the best products internationally, and manufacturing their own brand of trusted products, the company remains dedicated to supporting farmers, veterinarians, and animal health professionals. Whether it is calf care, fertility solutions, or veterinary consumables, Four Lakes is committed to offering products that meet the highest standards of excellence.

For more information visit their website at https://fourlakes.co.za/.