FAW Trucks Southern Africa record-breaking sales & strategic growth in 2024

FAW Trucks Southern Africa is proud to announce its strategic positioning for 2025, building on the remarkable success of 2024. Our record-breaking year to date sales achievement showcasing our innovative spirit and strategic vision for Southern Africa’s transportation landscape.

Market Context and Growth

The South African truck market presents promising opportunities in 2025. According to recent projections, the market is expected to experience an annual growth rate of 1.77%, with a projected market volume of 20,330 vehicle units by 2029. FAW Trucks Southern Africa is strategically positioned to capitalise on this growth, with our diverse product range and strong regional focus.

Key Highlights for 2025

New Model Launch: A number of new innovative models will debut in the coming quarter , designed to address the evolving needs of the logistics and transportation sector.

Market Leadership: Continuing our 2024 success with new record targets to be achieved for both brand and product.

Production Expansion: According to the Coega Development Corporation a significant R200 million investment is planned to expand our Coega plant’s production capacity from 5,000 to 8,000 units annually.

Industry Outlook

The logistics market in South Africa is projected to reach USD 137.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. Key growth areas include transportation services, warehousing, and distribution services. However, challenges such as inefficiencies in rail and port systems remain critical to addressing sustainable growth.

Strategic Focus

Our approach for 2025 emphasises:

• Continued innovation in commercial vehicle technology

• Expansion of our dealer network throughout Africa

• Enhanced customer support and aftermarket service

• Addressing market challenges through robust and efficient turnkey

solutions

As we enter the Year of the Snake, we embody its symbolism of transformation and renewal, positioning FAW Trucks Southern Africa for continued success and growth in the dynamic commercial vehicle market.

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd, established in 1994, is a leading global player in the commercial vehicle manufacturing segment, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. With over 72 years of experience globally and as one of the only OEM brands to offer such a diverse and extensive range from small to extraheavy vehicles, FAW Trucks Southern Africa continues to be a trusted partner for businesses regionally and worldwide. Our comprehensive dealer network plays a vital role in ensuring that customers receive exceptional support and service throughout the African region. This network is strategically positioned to facilitate easy access to resources and assistance tailored to our clients’ unique needs and routes of business. Local production is supported by a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Eastern Cape, where the majority of the range is assembled locally to meet the diverse demands of the Southern African market. This facility not only fosters local job creation but also ensures the delivery of highquality commercial vehicles specifically designed for regional challenges.

