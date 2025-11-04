FAW Trucks Southern Africa inaugurates new Cape Town branch, strengthening regional presence and customer partnerships

588 words

FAW Trucks Southern Africa marked a significant milestone with the official opening of its new Cape Town branch facility at 28 Karee Street, Kraaifontein Industria. The event brought together key customers, dealer partners, and management from FAW’s Head Office, celebrating the brand’s growth in the Western Cape and its commitment to delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions in the commercial vehicle sector.

The gathering highlighted the collaborative spirit that has propelled FAW SA’s success over the years. Speakers shared insights on the brand’s evolution, aftersales excellence, and long-term partnerships, emphasising how FAW Southern Africa has continued to adapt to customer needs while introducing innovative products.

Mr. Vernon Rudman, Dealer Principal of FAW Trucks Cape Town, expressed gratitude to the team and partners, noting the hard work behind the transition to the new facility. He thanked colleagues for their dedication in establishing a stronger presence in the Western Cape market, stating, “From the old place to the new place… Thank you for the help in moving from the past, opening today for the new, and driving to the future.”

Mr. Ricqui Alexander, National Aftersales Manager, stated the importance of service innovation, mentioning recent enhancements like the breakout app for 24/7 customer support. He highlighted FAW’s focus on empowering agents and ensuring seamless assistance for operators.

Mr. Richard Leiter, Executive Director of FAW Trucks Southern Africa, reflected on the brand’s journey, which began 30 years ago with a search for a reliable truck brand offering affordability and strong aftersales support. He introduced Mr. Huang, praising his dynamic approach and experience from challenging markets like the Philippines, where he has already implemented positive changes by listening to customer feedback.

Mr. Huang, COO of FAW Trucks Southern Africa, spoke on the global scale of FAW’s operations, noting over nine million units sold overseas and a commitment to world-class standards. He emphasised rapid product launches, driven by customer demand, and ongoing investments in stronger products and services to meet local needs.

Customer testimony came from Mr. Nicol Heyns, Managing Director of the Portland Group of Companies, a loyal FAW partner for 15 years. He shared how the relationship started with a quest for dependable vehicles and has grown to include over 100 mixers and various JH6 models, praising the brand’s reliability in demanding applications.

The event reinforced FAW’s position as a leader in Southern Africa’s commercial vehicle industry, with speakers collectively affirming the trust built through customer-centric innovation and a dedicated network. Attendees also got a preview of some of the upcoming model variants , symbolising FAW’s forward momentum in providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to regional challenges.

“This opening represents not just a new branch, but a renewed pledge to our customers in the Western Cape,” said Mr. Leiter. “Together, we continue to power dreams, drive success, and build lasting partnerships.”

FAW Trucks Southern Africa: Your trusted partner

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd, established in 1994, is a leading global player in the commercial vehicle manufacturing segment, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. With over 72 years of experience globally and as one of the only OEM brands to offer such a diverse and extensive range—from small to extra-heavy vehicles—FAW Trucks Southern Africa continues to be a trusted partner for businesses regionally and worldwide. Our comprehensive dealer network plays a vital role in ensuring that customers receive exceptional support and service throughout the African region. Local production is supported by a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Eastern Cape, fostering job creation and delivering high-quality commercial vehicles tailored to regional challenges.