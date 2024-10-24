FAW Trucks Southern Africa enhances customer experience with dedicated 24/7 service and customer support department

FAW Trucks Southern Africa continues to enhance its customer experience with its dedicated 24/7 CRM support division. The introduction of this new division during 2024 serves as an additional support function for the ever-growing dealer network across the Southern African region.

Recognising the rapid growth of the commercial vehicle sector, with the South African transport and logistics market projected to reach R 260 billion in 2024, FAW Trucks Southern Africa understands that exceptional customer service is essential for success. Within this dynamic environment, the FAW team acknowledges that providing tailored solutions to all transport owners, such as a round-the-clock CRM support system, is crucial for total operational efficiency. This ensures that assistance is available at any time, day or night, minimising downtime and maximising productivity. Our commitment to providing reliable service aligns with our mission to empower businesses and enhance operational efficiency across the region.

The CRM division was initiated with the objective of offering all FAW customers—large and small—a seamless and convenient way to access 24/7 assistance for breakdowns, parts, and product-related queries. Since its inception, the CRM team has seen a significant reduction in calls logged for both minor and major queries and has maintained a high success rate with their 72-hour turnaround timeline.

Customer success and service excellence

The impact of FAW’s comprehensive CRM support division has been significant, enabling the company to compete effectively with other European operations while fostering growth within the local segment. A notable example of this commitment occurred during the previous Christmas season when a customer experienced a breakdown in Zambia. Despite the holiday period, the FAW CRM and aftersales team, in collaboration with their Zambian counterparts, worked tirelessly to resolve the issue with minimal downtime, utilising every available resource. This dedication resulted in not only a satisfied customer but also led to additional truck purchases, demonstrating the direct correlation between exceptional service and customer loyalty.

Technology and system efficiency

FAW’s marketing and IT departments have implemented cutting-edge technology and robust firewalls to ensure complete support and access to the 24/7 line. The company maintains multiple communication channels, including phone calls, emails, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media platforms, ensuring customers can easily reach support services. While operating with a streamlined call centre, staff are extensively trained to handle high call volumes and service requests efficiently.

Importance of 24/7 service support in the logistics industry

In an increasingly competitive landscape where customer expectations are higher than ever, providing 24/7 support is essential for maintaining operational efficiency and distinguishing oneself from competitors. Research by Zendesk reveals that nearly half of customers consider round-the-clock support a top component of good customer service. With FAW’s 24/7 CRM support, logistics companies can ensure their fleet operations are supported throughout a large network equipped with the best brand and product knowledge at their disposal. The FAW CRM team strives to maintain a standard turnaround time for failures of 72 hours; however, each case is handled individually based on its severity to ensure optimal outcomes. In an industry where every minute counts, providing immediate support reinforces customer loyalty and satisfaction, setting FAW Trucks apart as a leader in the commercial vehicle sector.

Comprehensive service and warranty support

FAW Trucks supports its customers 24/7, 365 days a year, whether on or off-road. The dedicated CRM support number, 0860 329 772, is linked to a specialised Emergency Call Centre that handles a wide range of issues from fuel-related incidents to major mechanical failures. To ensure rapid response times, FAW maintains specific policies within its dealer network requiring the stocking of high-demand parts and round-the-clock call-outs.

Customers benefit from comprehensive warranty coverage and peace of mind knowing their vehicles are supported no matter the distance covered or application used.

Looking ahead, FAW Trucks Southern Africa has several initiatives planned to further enhance the operations of the CRM department and call centre to ensure even more accessibility, higher levels of customer care, and breakdown assistance.

For more information about FAW Trucks Southern Africa and its 24/7 CRM support line, please visit https://www.faw.co.za. For 24-hour FAW roadside assistance, you can reach us via WhatsApp at 060 836 4580 or call 0800 079 555.